Tesco Colour Liquid Detergent Super Concentrated 1.8L 60W

Tesco Colour Bio Liquid Detergent Super Concentrated

Tesco Colour Bio Liquid Detergent Super Concentrated For more vibrant colours Fast acting for a quicker wash Formulated with stain-removing enzymes and keeps colours vibrant for longer.

Pack size: 1.8L

Contains: 5-15% Anionic surfactants, Non-ionic surfactants; <5% Phosphonates, Soap; Enzymes, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Benzyl salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol.

Produced in Spain

For 4-5kg: Water hardness Light soiling Normal soiling Heavy soiling Soft/medium: 30ml 30ml 45ml Hard: 45ml 45ml 60ml Handwash: 25ml in 10litres of water and then introduce the garments. For 6-8kg: Add, additionally, 1/2c cap to the recommended dosage. *The standard number of washes (60) is based on the dosage for normal soiling in medium water hardness. Dose = 30ml, a full cap holds 55ml.

Using the measuring cap provided, pour the liquid into the washing machine dispenser or drawer. Do not place the measuring cap inside your washing machine. Always, follow garment manufacturer's washing instructions. For problem stains, pour the liquid directly onto the stain and wash immediately. Before use check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50ºC.

Sort according to colours. Dose the product using the cap. Load drum appropiately.