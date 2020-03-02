Unsolved James Patterson
- The chilling sequel to no. 1 bestseller Invisible
- FBI analyst Emmy Dockery's unique ability to uncover the patterns that others miss has brought her an impressive string of arrests. But a new case - unfolding across the country - has left her looking for something which may not exist.
- The victims all appear to have died by accident, and seemingly have nothing in common. But this many deaths can't be a coincidence. Can they?
- Emmy's instincts tell her this is the work of a terrifyingly intelligent serial killer - and she's determined to prove it. When her obsession with the crimes raises flags within the FBI, she's in danger of becoming a suspect herself.
- But someone else is watching Dockery. Studying, learning, waiting. Until it's the perfect time to strike.
