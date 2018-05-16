New
Higgidy 10 Cheddar & Chives Dinky Rolls 170G
Product Description
- Cheddar & Chive Dinky Rolls
- Mature Cheddar, Red Leicester and creamy ricotta, with chives, onion and a hint of mustard, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry, hand-topped with a Cheddar & parsley crumb.
- Everyday food, made Glorious
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting snacks like these nifty little nibbles. Just pop a pack in the fridge for those last minute picnic plans, unexpected lunchtime visitors or impromptu parties.
- Great to share
- With red leicester
- Nifty nibbles for snacking or sharing
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Butter (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Ricotta Cheese (Milk), Free-Range Whole Egg, Potato, Cannellini Beans, Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (3%), Cornflour, Chives (2%), Free-Range Egg Yolk, Mustard Powder, Salt, White Pepper, Dried Skimmed Milk, Parsley, Double Cream (Milk)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, eat within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.For use by see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 170°C/340°F Gas Mark 3. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 8 minutes. Do not reheat.
Preparation and Usage
- These rolls are ready to eat cold but taste best heated up. Please remove packaging before serving.
Name and address
- The Higgidy Kitchen,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Roll
|Energy
|1430kJ/342kcal
|243kJ/58kcal
|Fat
|20.5g
|3.5g
|of which saturates
|11.8g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|31.4g
|5.3g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.5g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.39g
|0.24g
