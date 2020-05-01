By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mozzarella With Pesto 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Mozzarella With Pesto 125G
£ 2.50
£2.00/100g

Offer

1/3 of a pack (42g)
  • Energy459kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1093kJ / 264kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella full fat soft cheese marinated in basil pesto.
  • Creamy & Fragrant Mozzarella balls in a basil pesto dressing
  • Pack size: 125G
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Basil, Water, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using EU milk.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack
Energy1093kJ / 264kcal459kJ / 111kcal
Fat21.6g9.1g
Saturates10.2g4.3g
Carbohydrate2.1g0.9g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0.9g0.4g
Protein14.9g6.2g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

