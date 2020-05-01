Tesco Mozzarella With Pesto 125G
- Energy459kJ 111kcal6%
- Fat9.1g13%
- Saturates4.3g22%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1093kJ / 264kcal
Product Description
- Mozzarella full fat soft cheese marinated in basil pesto.
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Basil, Water, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using EU milk.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack
|Energy
|1093kJ / 264kcal
|459kJ / 111kcal
|Fat
|21.6g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.1g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|14.9g
|6.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
