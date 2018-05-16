Eastmans Corned Beef Slices 150G

- Energy250kJ 60kcal3%
Product Description
- Cured and cooked, corned beef slices.
- DELI FOODS "Proper Tasty" 5 Slices
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Brown Sugar, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (30g)
|Energy
|834kJ / 199kcal
|250kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|25.8g
|7.7g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
