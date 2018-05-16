By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastmans Corned Beef Slices 150G

Eastmans Corned Beef Slices 150G

One slice
  • Energy250kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and cooked, corned beef slices.
  • DELI FOODS "Proper Tasty" 5 Slices
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Brown Sugar, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (30g)
Energy834kJ / 199kcal250kJ / 60kcal
Fat10.0g3.0g
Saturates4.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein25.8g7.7g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

