Brewdog Lost Lager 4 X 330Ml
- Lost Lager takes back the ground lost over decades by lager monoliths. Lost lager is a dry-hopped pilsner made with classic German saphir hops, giving vibrant citrus and stonefruit notes. Built from Bavarian yeast, it has a crisp clean taste. This is lager like it was. Like it should be. Like it will be.
- Malts: Pilsner
- Hops: Taurus, spalter, saphir
- Pack size: 1320ML
Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops
- Contains: Barley
Store coldFor Best Before End, See Side of Pack
4 x 330ml ℮
