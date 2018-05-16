Tesco Ready To Bake Vanilla Cake Batter 500G

- Energy826kJ 197kcal10%
- Fat10.7g15%
- Saturates5.1g26%
- Sugars10.5g12%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1876kJ / 449kcal
Product Description
- Ready to bake vanilla flavoured cake batter
- Lid On/Clean Pot - Recycle
- Ready to bake
- Fluffy & sweet
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Whole Egg, Margarine [Vegetable Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Water, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Diphosphates), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by: see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove from the refrigerator 20 minutes prior to use. Remove all packaging.
Cupcakes.
Place cupcake cases into cupcake tray. Split the cake batter into cupcake cases, approximately 50g per case. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes, until baked and a skewer comes out clean.
Fairy cakes.
Split the cake batter into fairy cake cases, approximately 30g per case. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-16 minutes until baked and a skewer comes out clean.
8 inch Round Cake.
Spoon the cake batter into a 8 inch lined round cake tin. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes until baked and a skewer comes out clean.
Allow to cool before decorating. Do not reheat once cooled.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 10 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/10 of a pack (45g**)
|Energy
|1876kJ / 449kcal
|826kJ / 197kcal
|Fat
|24.4g
|10.7g
|of which saturates
|11.6g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|50.8g
|22.4g
|of which sugars
|23.9g
|10.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.0g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Pack contains approx. 10 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weights 440g
|-
|-
