By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old El Paso Guacamole Southern Mix 20G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Old El Paso Guacamole Southern Mix 20G
£ 1.00
£5.00/100g

New

1/8th of pack (2.5g) contains:
  • Energy30kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.44g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1192 kJ / 285 kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Guacamole.
  • For up-to-date product information, news and recipes, you can follow us on:
  • Facebook /oldelpasouk, Twitter @oldelpasouk, Instagram @oldelpasouk
  • Find more recipes online: www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • © General Mills
  • Chili rating - mild - 1
  • Preservative free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 20G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Paprika Flakes, Spices (Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander, Paprika, Black Pepper, Ginger) (9%), Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Dried Garlic, Herbs, Spices Extract (Pepper)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
  • 0800 591 223 (UK) / 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • @www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1/8 of pack (2.5g) contains:%* (2.5g)
Energy 1192 kJ / 285 kcal30 kJ / 7 kcal<1%
Fat 2.9 g0.1 g<1%
of which saturates 0.6 g0.0 g0%
Carbohydrate 52.1 g1.3 g1%
of which sugars 22.9 g0.6 g1%
Fibre 10.3 g0.3 g-
Protein 7.4 g0.2 g<1%
Salt 17.45 g0.44 g7%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here