Old El Paso Guacamole Southern Mix 20G
New
- Energy30kJ 7kcal<1%
- Fat0.1g<1%
- Saturates0.0g0%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.44g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1192 kJ / 285 kcal
Product Description
- Seasoning Mix for Guacamole.
- Chili rating - mild - 1
- Preservative free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Paprika Flakes, Spices (Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander, Paprika, Black Pepper, Ginger) (9%), Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Dried Garlic, Herbs, Spices Extract (Pepper)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- 0800 591 223 (UK) / 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- @www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1/8 of pack (2.5g) contains:
|%* (2.5g)
|Energy
|1192 kJ / 285 kcal
|30 kJ / 7 kcal
|<1%
|Fat
|2.9 g
|0.1 g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|0.0 g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|52.1 g
|1.3 g
|1%
|of which sugars
|22.9 g
|0.6 g
|1%
|Fibre
|10.3 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|7.4 g
|0.2 g
|<1%
|Salt
|17.45 g
|0.44 g
|7%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
