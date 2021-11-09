Cannaray Muscle Balm CBD 250mg Aloe Arnica 60ml Discover our range at cannaraycbd.com

Here's a Cannaray of sunshine to brighten your day.

Massage the CBD Muscle Balm into knots to help work out tension and relax your muscles. It's the only kind of pressure you need.

This aromatic CBD balm features a soothing blend of aloe, shea butter and arnica, along with a tingle of eucalyptus..

Take a scoop and smooth it into skin whenever tension strikes. With Cannaray, enjoying CBD is easy and effortless.

What is CBD muscle balm? A CBD-infused balm that melts effortlessly for easy application. Perfect for your warm up or warm down routine - it's a gym kit, work bag and deskside must-have.