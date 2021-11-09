We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cannaray Muscle Balm Cbd 250Mg Aloe Arnica 60Ml

Vegetarian

Cannaray Muscle Balm CBD 250mg Aloe Arnica 60ml Discover our range at cannaraycbd.com
Here's a Cannaray of sunshine to brighten your day.Massage the CBD Muscle Balm into knots to help work out tension and relax your muscles. It's the only kind of pressure you need.This aromatic CBD balm features a soothing blend of aloe, shea butter and arnica, along with a tingle of eucalyptus..Take a scoop and smooth it into skin whenever tension strikes. With Cannaray, enjoying CBD is easy and effortless.What is CBD muscle balm? A CBD-infused balm that melts effortlessly for easy application. Perfect for your warm up or warm down routine - it's a gym kit, work bag and deskside must-have.
250mg per jarHigh strengthTriple lab testedTHC-freeSulphate & GMO freeSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 60ML

Ingredients

Olea Europaea Oil, Cera Alba, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Triethyl Citrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Tocopherol, Cannabidiol, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantifolia, Peel Oil, Carrageenan, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Allergens: D-Limonene, Linalool, Citral

Net Contents

60ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

InstructionsApply in soothing circular motions to desired area.Dosage guidelines1/2 teaspoon contains approximately 12mg of CBD.

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Lower age limit

18 Years

