Cadbury Darkmilk Crunchy Cocoa Pieces 85G

3(2)Write a review
Cadbury Darkmilk Crunchy Cocoa Pieces 85G

£ 1.50
£1.77/100g

Each 14 g (3 chunks) contains
  • Energy329 kJ 79 kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.1 g
    7%
  • Saturates3.1 g
    15%
  • Sugars6.8 g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2316 kJ

Product Description

  • High cocoa milk chocolate with caramelised cocoa nibs (9 %).
  • When an abundance of rich cocoa is brought together with Cadbury creaminess a whole new world of chocolate is created. Welcome to Cadbury Darkmilk.
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Cocoa Nibs (4.5 %), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (14 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2316 kJ329 kJ8400 kJ /
-556 kcal79 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 36 g5.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 22 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 49 g7.0 g260 g
of which Sugars 48 g6.8 g90 g
Fibre 5.2 g0.7 g-
Protein 5.8 g0.8 g50 g
Salt 0.07 g< 0.01 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

very nice and crunchy

5 stars

very nice and crunchy

Unpleasant to eat

1 stars

I didn’t like the cocoa pieces at all! They were crunchy but cocoa hasn’t no taste so was like eating sawdust. Not a pleasing experience!

