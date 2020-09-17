Cadbury Darkmilk Crunchy Cocoa Pieces 85G

very nice and crunchy
Unpleasant to eat
I didn’t like the cocoa pieces at all! They were crunchy but cocoa hasn’t no taste so was like eating sawdust. Not a pleasing experience!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2316 kJ
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Cocoa Nibs (4.5 %), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
85g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 3 chunks (14 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2316 kJ
|329 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|556 kcal
|79 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|36 g
|5.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|22 g
|3.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|49 g
|7.0 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|48 g
|6.8 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|5.2 g
|0.7 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|0.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.07 g
|< 0.01 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
