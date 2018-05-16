By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Smoked Bacon & Vintage Cheddar Rolls 115G

£ 1.30
£1.14/100g
One roll
  • Energy715kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ / 366kcal

Product Description

  • All butter puff pastry, with seasoned pork sausage meat, smoked dry cured bacon and vintage Cheddar cheese filling.
  • All Butter Puff Pastry *with British pork, dry cured bacon and vintage Cheddar
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Dry Cured Bacon (19%) [Pork, Sea Salt, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Butter (Milk), Pork (11%), Vintage Cheddar Cheese (8%) (Milk), Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Coloured Mature Cheddar Cheese (2.5%) (Milk) (contains Colour: Annatto), Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Parsley, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 15-18 minutes
Can be eaten hot or cold. 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 15 - 18mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

188g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (47g)
Energy1522kJ / 366kcal715kJ / 172kcal
Fat24.2g11.4g
Saturates12.4g5.8g
Carbohydrate23.8g11.2g
Sugars1.8g0.9g
Fibre1.6g0.8g
Protein12.2g5.7g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

