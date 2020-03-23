By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Max Double Crunch Bbq Ribs 50G

Walkers Max Double Crunch Bbq Ribs 50G
£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

This pack contains:
  • Energy1013kJ 242kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.60g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013kJ

Product Description

  • Bold BBQ Ribs Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
  • - Walkers Max Double Crunch bold BBQ Ribs flavour ridged crisps in a 50g grab bag
  • - Deliciously irresistible, deep ridged crisps that are bursting with bold flavour and 2x the crunch of standard Max
  • - Snack on Walkers Max crisps throughout the day or enjoy with lunch
  • - No preservatives, no artificial colours and no MSG
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Bold BBQ Ribs Seasoning (Flavourings, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Salt, Smoked Glucose, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoke Flavourings)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Barley, Milk, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 50g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 1013kJ2027kJ
-242kcal(12%*)485kcal
Fat 12.3g(18%*)24.6g
of which Saturates 1.0g(5%*)2.1g
Carbohydrate 27.7g55.3g
of which Sugars 1.8g(2%*)3.5g
Fibre 2.9g5.8g
Protein 3.8g7.7g
Salt 0.60g(10%*)1.19g
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

