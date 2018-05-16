Tesco 38 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls 418G
- Energy143kJ 34kcal2%
- Fat1.8g3%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1299kJ / 311kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry.
- Flaky Pastry Carefully seasoned pork sausage meat baked in a golden puff pastry
- Pack size: 418G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (28%), Water, Palm Oil, Milk, Onion, Wheat Flour, Salt, Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Sugar, Nutmeg, Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Sage, Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 8-10 mins
Can be eaten hot or cold. 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 8-10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 16-20 mins
180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 16-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork
Number of uses
38 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
418g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1299kJ / 311kcal
|143kJ / 34kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|30.3g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.9g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 38 servings.
|-
|-
