Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise 394G

4.5(30)Write a review
Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise 394G
£ 3.00
£0.76/100g
Per portion (15g):
  • Energy411 kJ 98 kcal
    5%
  • Fat11 g
    16%
  • Saturates0.8 g
    4%
  • Sugars<0.5 g
    <1%
  • Salt0.22 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2738 kJ/654 kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan Alternative to Mayonnaise
  • Take a look at hellmanns.co.uk for more information on our sustainability commitment and recipe inspiration
  • V-label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
  • Hellmann's vegan mayo, in 100% recyclable bottles. Help us make the planet a better place, please recycle.
  • Hellman's, Unilever and the U device are registered trademarks.
  • Same great taste
  • Plant-based
  • A good source of omega 3
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours and flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 394G
  • A good source of omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (72%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring (contains Mustard), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Once opened, no refrigeration required for up to 1 month or store in refrigeration for up to 3 months

Number of uses

1 portion = 15g (pack contains 26 portions)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Cap. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Net Contents

430ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy2738 kJ/654 kcal411 kJ/98 kcal5 %
Fat72 g11 g16 %
of which saturates5.3 g0.8 g4 %
Carbohydrate3.9 g0.6 g<1 %
of which sugars2.7 g<0.5 g<1 %
Protein<0.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
Salt1.5 g0.22 g4 %
Omega 3 16.6 g0.99 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** 1 portion = 15g (pack contains 26 portions)---
1From plant sources---

30 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great alternative!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I'm a strict vegetarian and try to substitute vegan items as much as I can so love to try new alternatives. I'm not a huge mayo fan but I do like it on a veggie burger and this tastes just as good as the original if not better! Great to see more vegan alternatives becoming mainstream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I love mayo but as a vegan it’s so much harder to find, especially as they normally come in glass jars. The bottle is much more convenient than other products I’ve used. This is so easy to use and tastes great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Same great taste

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I wasn't sure about the taste when i first got this but was curioud how it would be and boy was i surprised it taste much like the real one but with all the goldness. Definitely gonna go for this from now on. So glad i got it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best vegan mayonnaise

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

My favourite vegan mayonnaise by far. The taste, texture and consistency is so similar to ‘normal’ mayo that I would honestly struggle to tell the difference. The squeezy bottle is an added bonus as it adds ease to the product, making it perfect for use on any food. I would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best vegan mayo

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Hellmanns vegan mayo is great alternate if you want vegan option in mayo it tastes great, rich and creamy. Its perfect on sandwiches ,chips and great as a salad dressing. I really like the taste in-fact couldn’t tell the difference between the original mayo and vegan mayo. I would definitely keep using it and recommend to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

vegan mayo

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

great taste yummy vegan mayo it's so delicious great with chips potato wedges squeeze on burgers as a side dip also yummy drizzled on salads it is scrummy on food great with eggs to made egg mayo for sandwiches or on a jacket potato [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow!!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I was so worried about trying this mayonnaise after being a huge Hellman’s Mayo fan. There are never any alternatives that taste the same as the original. How wrong I was... this vegan mayo tastes the exact same! My children didn’t notice and difference. I will 100% be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Odd at first

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

I wanted to try an alternative kind of mayonnaise which was vegan friendly as trying a vegan diet whilst in lockdown.I got Vegan mayo but squeeze and gave it a try on my chips and vegan nuggets,I have to be honest but it was a tad strange at first to the point that it had made me think that it would ruin my meal.I carried on trying small bits at a time and got used to the taste.The design of the bottle us fab and the squeeze bottle makes it so much easier to add to the side of your plate without having to spoon any out of a jar,which I normally have to do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy Goodness!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Love this great vegan mayonnaise from Hellmanns. I am a vegetarian going vegan and I love Mayo, its one of my downfalls. I never thought that a vegan mayo would taste anything like the normal versions, however Hellmanns have definately pushed the boat out on this one. Tastes so creamy and rich and delicious! hard to tell the difference the taste is just right and cruelty free, nom nom! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Omg

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This is literally the best Vegas mayonnaise I've ever tried. It tastes exactly the same as mayo and it's so yummy. I put it on everything, my sandwich to go, I dig crisps in that mayo and I can't stop myself! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

