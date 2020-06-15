Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise 394G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great alternative! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 15th June 2020 I'm a strict vegetarian and try to substitute vegan items as much as I can so love to try new alternatives. I'm not a huge mayo fan but I do like it on a veggie burger and this tastes just as good as the original if not better! Great to see more vegan alternatives becoming mainstream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th June 2020 I love mayo but as a vegan it’s so much harder to find, especially as they normally come in glass jars. The bottle is much more convenient than other products I’ve used. This is so easy to use and tastes great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Same great taste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th May 2020 I wasn't sure about the taste when i first got this but was curioud how it would be and boy was i surprised it taste much like the real one but with all the goldness. Definitely gonna go for this from now on. So glad i got it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best vegan mayonnaise 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd May 2020 My favourite vegan mayonnaise by far. The taste, texture and consistency is so similar to ‘normal’ mayo that I would honestly struggle to tell the difference. The squeezy bottle is an added bonus as it adds ease to the product, making it perfect for use on any food. I would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best vegan mayo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2020 Hellmanns vegan mayo is great alternate if you want vegan option in mayo it tastes great, rich and creamy. Its perfect on sandwiches ,chips and great as a salad dressing. I really like the taste in-fact couldn’t tell the difference between the original mayo and vegan mayo. I would definitely keep using it and recommend to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

vegan mayo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd April 2020 great taste yummy vegan mayo it's so delicious great with chips potato wedges squeeze on burgers as a side dip also yummy drizzled on salads it is scrummy on food great with eggs to made egg mayo for sandwiches or on a jacket potato [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd April 2020 I was so worried about trying this mayonnaise after being a huge Hellman’s Mayo fan. There are never any alternatives that taste the same as the original. How wrong I was... this vegan mayo tastes the exact same! My children didn’t notice and difference. I will 100% be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Odd at first 3 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd April 2020 I wanted to try an alternative kind of mayonnaise which was vegan friendly as trying a vegan diet whilst in lockdown.I got Vegan mayo but squeeze and gave it a try on my chips and vegan nuggets,I have to be honest but it was a tad strange at first to the point that it had made me think that it would ruin my meal.I carried on trying small bits at a time and got used to the taste.The design of the bottle us fab and the squeeze bottle makes it so much easier to add to the side of your plate without having to spoon any out of a jar,which I normally have to do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy Goodness! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st April 2020 Love this great vegan mayonnaise from Hellmanns. I am a vegetarian going vegan and I love Mayo, its one of my downfalls. I never thought that a vegan mayo would taste anything like the normal versions, however Hellmanns have definately pushed the boat out on this one. Tastes so creamy and rich and delicious! hard to tell the difference the taste is just right and cruelty free, nom nom! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]