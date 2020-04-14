Volvic Touch Of Fruit Raspberry Cherry Flavoured Water 1.5L
New
- Energy105 kJ 25 kcal1%
- Fat<0.5g1%
- Saturates<0.1g0%
- Sugars5.8g6%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 42 kJ
Product Description
- Still natural mineral water drink with sugar, natural flavourings and with sweetener.
- Refreshingly fruity volcanic water with a touch of natural raspberry flavour blended with cherry blossom notes
- “Volcanic natural mineral water with a touch of natural Raspberry & Cherry Blossom flavour, low sugar.
- A refreshingly fruity way to stay hydrated throughout the day
- This 1.5L bottle is perfect for enjoying with family mealtimes!”
- Carbon Trust - Carbon Neutral
- Widely Recycled
- Our bottles are 100% recyclable, please recycle.
- Low sugar
- Pack size: 1500ML
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Volvic Natural Mineral Water (97.5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from a natural source (Stevia Extract)), Preservative (Potassium Benzoate), Sweetened with an Extract from Stevia Leaf
Storage
After opening: Keep in the fridge and drink within a weekBest before date indicated on bottle neck. Store in a clean cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 6 servings of 250 ml
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
Return to
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Waters Helpline
- (UK) 0800 4580366
- (ROI) 1800 949993
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020