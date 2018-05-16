Felix Tasty Shreds Mixed Selection In Gravy 40X80g

- Complete pet food for adult cats
- Tasty Shreds
- ... are tender and irresistible shredded pieces in a tasty gravy your cat will love! They look, smell and taste delicious, just like food you might have cooked yourself! Each recipe is cooked at just the right temperature before being cut into tender shreds and served in an irresistibly tasty sauce. When feeding your cat Felix Tasty Shreds, you know you're giving him something he really loves the taste of.
- They're also a source of essential omega 6 fatty acids with the right combination of vitamins to help keep your cat full of vitality and ready for mischief! They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines.
- That's Not All!
- ... Add some delicious variety to your cat's day with the irresistible Felix® Soup recipes, the perfect complement to his diet!
- New shredded pieces
- With an irresistible gravy
- 100% complete and balanced
- Vitamins D&E
- Source of omega 6 fatty acids
- No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Felix - just irresistible!
- Pack size: 3200G
Information
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see back panel.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)*
- Feed 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
- *The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
Net Contents
40 x 80g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (18%, of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, *Chunks: 54% Meat and Animal Derivatives
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see back panel.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical Constituents: Moisture: 78% Protein: 13.5% Fat content: 2.8% Crude ash: 2.6% Crude fibre: 0.05% Linoleic Acid (Omega 6 FA): 0.5% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit A: 800 Vit D3: 120 Vit E: 18 - mg/kg: Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate: (Fe: 9.3) Calcium iodate anhydrous: (I: 0.23) Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate: (Cu: 0.8) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn: 1.8) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn: 16) Taurine: 500 Additives: - Flavourings -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (16%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Chunks: 50% Meat and Animal Derivatives
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see back panel.
Nutrition
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (18%, of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, *Chunks: 54% Meat and Animal Derivatives
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see back panel.
Nutrition
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (16%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Chunks: 50% Meat and Animal Derivatives
Storage
- Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see back panel.
Nutrition
