Heck 2 Ultimate Vegan Burgers 228G
Product Description
- Burgers made from Beetroot, Mushroom, Sunflower Seeds and Carrot
- "Burgers don't have to be full of fat, this one is high in fibre and low in saturated fats making it a tasty healthier choice for any BBQ or family dinner.
- Containing beetroot, mushrooms, carrots and a hint of chilli these burgers are super delicious and sustainable for all plant-based eaters."
- Rhiannon Lambert BSc MSc RNutr
- At Heck, we do things our own way.
- We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
- The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Pack size: 228G
Information
Ingredients
Beetroot (31%), Mushroom (21%), Pea Flour, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds (7%), Carrot (7%), Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Vegetable Fibres, Methyl Cellulose, Salt), Citrus Fibre, Natural Beech Smoke Water, Parsley, Garlic, Sage, Nigella Seeds, Red Chilli, Cracked Black Pepper, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or below.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen only.
Remove from packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only as appliances will vary. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 170°C / Fan 150°C / Gas Mark 3. Place on a baking tray with a little sunflower oil and bake on the middle shelf for 25-28 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a low heat with a little sunflower oil. Pan-fry for 23-25 minutes, turning occasionally. Turn to a high heat for a further 3 minutes to caramelise.
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
228g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (pan fried)
|Per burger (106g) (pan fried)
|Energy
|724 kJ / 174 kcal
|767 kJ / 184 kcal
|Fat
|10.2g
|10.8g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.2g
|11.9g
|of which sugars
|3.5g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|9.7g
|10.3g
|Protein
|4.6g
|4.9g
|Salt
|1.44g
|1.53g
