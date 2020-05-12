Heck 2 Ultimate Vegan Burgers 228G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from frozen only.

Remove from packaging before cooking.

Cooking instructions are a guide only as appliances will vary. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 170°C / Fan 150°C / Gas Mark 3. Place on a baking tray with a little sunflower oil and bake on the middle shelf for 25-28 minutes, turning occasionally.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a low heat with a little sunflower oil. Pan-fry for 23-25 minutes, turning occasionally. Turn to a high heat for a further 3 minutes to caramelise.

