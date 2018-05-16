Tesco Limited Edition Super Seeded Bloomer

- Energy937kJ 223kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 937kJ / 223kcal
Product Description
- Loaf made with mixed seeds and grains.
- Our limited edition bread introduces a new flavour every season. Our seeded bloomer is high in fibre and source of protein, made with a blend of 6 super seeds and grains. It is stone baked for a crisp crust and has a rich and nutty flavour. Enjoy a little longer by freezing, or sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven. Enjoy lightly toasted with poached egg and smashed avocado for a tasty brunch.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mixed Seeds (19%) [Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Pumpkin Seed, Millet], Wheat Bran, Wholegrain Rye Flour, Wheat Gluten, Oats, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains oats, rye and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One slice (80g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|937kJ / 223kcal
|1171kJ / 279kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|27.4g
|34.3g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|7.5g
|Protein
|9.9g
|12.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
