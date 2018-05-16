By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Crispy Pancakes Beef & Onion 4 Pack 266G

Per pancake (67g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy756kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat10g
    14%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.48g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Pancakes coated in breadcrumbs with a minced beef and onion filling, lightly fried.
  • A modern spin on a timeless classic.
  • The new Minced Beef & Onion Crispy Pancakes, with:
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • New & tasty ingredients
  • Bigger pack size*
  • *previously 230g, now 266g per pack
  • Pack size: 266G

Information

Ingredients

Filling (42%) (Water, Minced Beef (20%), Fried Onion (17%) (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Beef Stock (Beef Stock, Sugar, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Onion Concentrate, Tomato Paste), Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Tomato Purée, Carrot, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Rosemary Extract, Bay Leaf), Wheat Flour, Water, Sunflower Oil, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Paprika Powder, Turmeric), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

266g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Pancake (67g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1145kJ756kJ
- kcal274kcal181kcal
Fat 15g10g
- of which Saturates 2.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate 26g17g
- of which Sugars 3.0g2.0g
Fibre 1.1g0.7g
Protein 8.2g5.4g
Salt 0.72g0.48g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

