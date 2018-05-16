Birds Eye Crispy Pancakes Beef & Onion 4 Pack 266G
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Pancakes coated in breadcrumbs with a minced beef and onion filling, lightly fried.
- A modern spin on a timeless classic.
- The new Minced Beef & Onion Crispy Pancakes, with:
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- New & tasty ingredients
- Bigger pack size*
- *previously 230g, now 266g per pack
- Pack size: 266G
Information
Ingredients
Filling (42%) (Water, Minced Beef (20%), Fried Onion (17%) (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Beef Stock (Beef Stock, Sugar, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Onion Concentrate, Tomato Paste), Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Tomato Purée, Carrot, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Rosemary Extract, Bay Leaf), Wheat Flour, Water, Sunflower Oil, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Paprika Powder, Turmeric), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
266g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Pancake (67g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|1145kJ
|756kJ
|- kcal
|274kcal
|181kcal
|Fat
|15g
|10g
|- of which Saturates
|2.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|26g
|17g
|- of which Sugars
|3.0g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|8.2g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.72g
|0.48g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
