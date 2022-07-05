Gorilla Glue Clear 50Ml For the toughest jobs on planet earth Find out more at gorillaglue.com

Bonds: Glass, metal, ceramic, stone, wood, foam* and more! Need a strong, clear fix? Gorilla Glue Clear offers an easy-to-use, crystal clear and non-foaming formula with all the strength and versatility you've come to expect from Gorilla Glue. *Not recommended for ethylene vinyl acetate (eva) foam Great for: - Household projects - Virtually invisible repairs - Glass applications

Bonds Dissimilar Material High strength Non-foaming Incredibly Strong Indoor/Outdoor Crystal Clear Virtually Invisible Anti-clog cap Water resistant

Pack size: 50ML

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage