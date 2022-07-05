We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gorilla Glue Clear 50Ml

Gorilla Glue Clear 50Ml

5(1)
£9.50

£190.00/litre

Gorilla Glue Clear 50MlFor the toughest jobs on planet earthFind out more at gorillaglue.com
Bonds: Glass, metal, ceramic, stone, wood, foam* and more!Need a strong, clear fix? Gorilla Glue Clear offers an easy-to-use, crystal clear and non-foaming formula with all the strength and versatility you've come to expect from Gorilla Glue.*Not recommended for ethylene vinyl acetate (eva) foamGreat for:- Household projects- Virtually invisible repairs- Glass applications
Bonds Dissimilar MaterialHigh strengthNon-foamingIncredibly StrongIndoor/OutdoorCrystal ClearVirtually InvisibleAnti-clog capWater resistant
Pack size: 50ML

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage

Directions:PrepareAll surfaces must be clean, tight-fitting and free of dirt, grease and oil. Avoid contact with clothing as gorilla glue clear will stain clothes.1 Damp itFor non-porous surfaces (i.e. metal and glass), lightly dampen one surface with water. Do not add water to bottle.2 Glue itApply Gorilla Glue Clear to one surface. Best results achieved when applied at room temperature.3 Grip itGrip objects together for 2 hours. You can use clamps, heavy objects or Gorilla Tape® to achieve gripping pressure. Bond line improves with better gripping. Full cure achieved in 24 hours.Open working time: Up to 5 minutes. Grip: 2 hours above 4°C. Best at room temperature.Cure time: Full cure in 24 hours. Full cure dependent on temperature and humidity. Lower temperature and humidity can extend cure time.

