Heinz Peas & Spinach Jar 120G

Product Description
- A smooth blend of peas and spinach.
- Use as part of varied weaning diet.
- Check out our yummy baby food at HeinzBaby.co.uk
- Getting ready to introduce food is an exciting step for you and your little one: you want to make sure you give them yummy food to explore new flavours and textures.
- Looking for an easy start into weaning? Our Heinz By Nature Peas & Spinach meal tastes delicious and contributes to 1 of your baby's 5 a day. Made with natural ingredients.
- In a glass, transparent jar.
- We select only the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one. This means:
- Smooth blend
- 100% natural ingredients
- 1 of your baby's 5 a day
- No added salt or sugar
- Gluten Free
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Peas (50%), Water, Spinach (20%)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Best before end - see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Best served warm and from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check the temperature before serving.
Number of uses
1 jar = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Reject if cap button is raised.
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- Phone 0800 212991
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|202kJ /
|-
|48kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|- of which: saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|- of which: sugars*
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.04g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
Reject if cap button is raised.
