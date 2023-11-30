We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gourmet Gold Senior Cat Food Tinned Pate Salmon 8X85g

Complete pet food for cats over 7 yearsCome and meet me on my very own website www.gourmet-cat.co.uk
Your cat is a special member of your family for many years and you want to show him extra care and attention offering delicious meals that contain everything he needs. That is why Gourmet™ Gold has created Pâté Senior, delicious recipes for cats over 7 years to spoil his sophisticated palate with a delightful taste experience. A tender pâté with beef, salmon and other exquisite flavours carefully prepared to offer your cat the pleasure of a delicate and smooth sensation, while covering all her nutritional needs to help support her bones, joints, teeth.
Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A
Pâté Senior from Gourmet™ Gold, a soft, velvety delight for your mature catMade with high quality ingredientsNo added colourants, no added artificial flavourings and preservatives
Pack size: 680G

Net Contents

8 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide: For an average cat 4kg and 7-11 years, feed 2 cans per day and for a cat > 11 years feed up to 3 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals. The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Serve at room temperature. Fresh clean drinking water should be always available.

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Ocean Fish 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars

Storage

Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack or base of the can. Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:76.5%
Protein:11.0%
Fat content:6.5%
Crude ash:3.2%
Crude fibre:0.2%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:1030
Vit D3:157
Vit E:270
-mg/kg:
Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 11.8)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 0.29)
Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 1.0)
Manganous sulpate monohydrate:(Mn: 2.3)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 21.3)
Taurine:640
Additives:-
Flavourings-

