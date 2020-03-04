Gourmet Natures Creation Fish Recipe 8X85g
- GOURMET Nature's Creations is a collection of delectable recipes inspired by nature. These recipes are carefully made with high quality selected natural ingredients, expertly cooked and rich in beef, lamb, poultry or fish garnished with vegetables such as spinach, carrots or tomatoes and rice.
- Each exquisite recipe is crafted to make your discerning cat savour every bite with pleasure and delight.
- GOURMET™ Nature's Creations. Exquisite meals, inspired by nature.
- Rich in OceanFish, garnished with spinach and rice
- Complete pet food for adult cats
- 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
- With Selected Natural Ingredients
- No added colourants and artificial flavourings and preservatives
- Pack size: 680G
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide: For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 to 4 cans per day in at least 2-3 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Fresh clean drinking water should be always available.
8 x 85g ℮
- Rich in Oceanfish
- Rich in Tuna
Ingredients
Fish and Fish Derivatives (Oceanfish 14%), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Cereals (0.5% Rice), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables (0.3% Dehydrated Spinach, equivalent to 2.7% Spinach), Various Sugars, Ingredients form Natural Origin
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 79.5% Protein: 12.5% Fat content: 2.8% Crude ash: 2.6% Crude fibre: 0.05% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit D3: 134 - mg/kg: Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate: (Fe: 10) Calcium Iodate anhydrous: (I: 0.25) Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate: (Cu: 0.8) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn: 1.9) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn: 18.2) Taurine: 550 Additives: - Flavourings -
- Rich in Oceanfish
- Rich in Tuna
Ingredients
Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 14%), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Vegetables (0.7% Dehydrated Tomatoes, equivalent to 6.3% Tomatoes), Cereals (0.5% Rice), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Ingredients from Natural Origin
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 79.5% Protein: 12.5% Fat content: 2.8% Crude ash: 2.6% Crude fibre: 0.05% Nutritional additives: IU/kg: Vit D3: 134 - mg/kg: Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate: (Fe: 10) Calcium iodate anhydrous: (I: 0.25) Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate: (Cu: 0.8) Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn: 1.9) Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn: 18.2) Taurine: 550 Additives: - Flavourings -
