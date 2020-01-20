By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Mousse 60G

Tesco Chocolate Mousse 60G
£ 0.35
£0.58/100g

Offer

One pot (60g)
  • Energy415kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars10.7g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 165kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate Mousse
  • Made with British Cream
  • Made with British Cream
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (10%), Chocolate (8%)[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Dried Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (60g)
Energy692kJ / 165kcal415kJ / 99kcal
Fat7.7g4.6g
Saturates5.1g3.0g
Carbohydrate19.9g11.9g
Sugars17.9g10.7g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein3.6g2.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

