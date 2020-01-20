Tesco Chocolate Mousse 60G
Offer
- Energy415kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars10.7g12%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 165kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate Mousse
- Made with British Cream
- Made with British Cream
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (10%), Chocolate (8%)[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Dried Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
60g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (60g)
|Energy
|692kJ / 165kcal
|415kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|19.9g
|11.9g
|Sugars
|17.9g
|10.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020