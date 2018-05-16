Nefeli Bloody Mary Olives 200G

Product Description
- Halkidiki green olives in a horseradish & tomato brine
- Greek olive in a horseradish & tomato brine
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Halkidiki Green Olives Pitted (48%), Water, Concentrated Tomato Juice (6%), Pickled Garlic, Sea Salt, Hot Paprika Smoked, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Whole Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Horseradish (0.1%), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Nuts & Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & consume within 14 days.For best before date, see side of lid.
Produce of
Product of Greece
Warnings
- May contain pits and/ or pits fragments.
Name and address
- Medbest S.A.,
- 282, Kifisias Ave.,
- 15232 Halandri,
- Athens-Greece.
Return to
- Medbest S.A.,
- 282, Kifisias Ave.,
- 15232 Halandri,
- Athens-Greece.
Drained weight
100g
Net Contents
195g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g drained
|Energy
|587kJ/143kcal
|Fat
|14g
|of which Saturates
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|3.50g
Safety information
May contain pits and/ or pits fragments.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020