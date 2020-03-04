Purina Dentalife Duraplus Medium 4 Pack 197G

My dog love it
I received duraplus for large dogs during the campaign on the InsidersUk website. after two weeks my dog is in love with them. My dog relishes every bite and it takes him more time compared to others.
My dog loves these
My dog absolutely loves these, if your looking for a healthy snack for your dog mine highly recommends these
Slowed our Lab... a little!
We've had dental treats before but being a Lab she always wolfed them down almost without even chewing! These do slow her a bit and take her just under a minute to get through one. We have noticed a difference in her teeth for the better though. Highly recommended for dogs who'd rather swallow whole than chew!!
Loved this!
It cleaned my dogs teeth so well after such a short period
Bambi Loved these.
My dog Bambi was lucky enough to receive two large packs of these, she had her nose in the box before I had chance to get them nevermind the packet. Once she was given the chew she loved it, she chewed on it for ages. It did last longer than I expected it to & didn't smell too bad either like some other brands do. She has pretty much finished both packs now & is enjoying them just as much as the first one she had & they are great for her dental health. It's a win win situation,I would highly recommend these to everyone.
Thoroughly enjoyed
I recently trialled the DuraPlus Large Dog dental Chews for our Labrador retriever as part of the Insiders UK. I received 2 free packs to try and I am pleased to say that my dog thoroughly enjoyed these, they lasted him a good few minutes longer than previous dental chews that he has tried. The chews are really chunky in comparison to other dental chews which are a better size for him. I am happy to give these to my dog as part of his oral health care as it's a bit of a nightmare to clean his teeth with his toothbrush.
My Poochie loves them
was lucky enough to get to try, although billed as a chew my dog demolished them, loved them to bits
Great dental snacks for large dogs
I received x2 packets of Purina Dentalife DuraPlus from The Insiders and was invited to share my opinion in a review. My golden Lab BONNIE loved theise from the unboxing moment with plenty of tail wagging and jumping in excitement. The x2 243g bags contained 3 large size chews. Brown in colour, twisted sticks.Bonnie quickly rushed outside to the garden to eat the treat. She was able to chew and break up a stick. Being a larger stick she took about a minute to chew and swallow every scrap. Much enjoyed. I have since bought more packets.
Best dental product yet
I was sent 2 packs of these to trial. I genuinely couldnt be happier. My dog eats on and off all day everyday, so he tends to have lots of tartar on his teeth. However when he has these i can see immediately how much cleaner his teeth are. They last easily twice as long as the dentastix i used to buy too. Ive already changed to these and will continue to buy them.
Such a brilliant product
Ive been using these for the last few weeks and my dog absolutely loves them, she always gets so excited when she sees the packaging. I love that they protect your dogs teeth whilst also being a treat for them!