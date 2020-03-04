By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina Dentalife Duraplus Medium 4 Pack 197G

Write a review
image 1 of Purina Dentalife Duraplus Medium 4 Pack 197G
£ 3.00
£15.23/kg

Offer

  • Complementary pet food for medium adult dogs.
  • Your dog only gets one set of teeth for his entire adult life. To help your dog live a long and happy life with healthy teeth, the Purina experts have developed Dentalife DuraPlus, an innovative dental snack with a twisted shape and a compact texture for longer chewing time*. Purina® Dentalife® DuraPlus™ is scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up and your dog will love sinking his teeth into this longer-lasting chew, which means that he will want to keep chewing and chewing. And with Purina® Dentalife® DuraPlus™, more chewing means a deep clean, right down to the gum line.
  • *average versus Dentalife Daily oral care dog treats
  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs
  • Scientifically proven to reduce tartar build-up
  • Long-lasting compact texture for a deep clean
  • Helps protect gums
  • Resealable zip for freshness
  • Low in fat
  • Pack size: 197G
  • No added sugar
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Glycerol, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (3, 8 %*), Oils and Fats, Sorbitol, *Equivalent to 13.3% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives (4% Chicken), *Average versus Dentalife Daily oral care treats

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Keep sealed for chewiness. Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding at the bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For optimal results, we recommend you use Dentalife DuraPlus 3-4 times a week. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat. For your dog's health respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily.

Warnings

  • This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Name and address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 197g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture14.0%
Protein7.5%
Fat content3.8%
Crude ash8.8%
Crude fibres0.7%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:8620
Vit D3:580
Vit E:60
-mg/kg:
Calcium iodate anhydrous(I: 1.4)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate(Mn: 4.0)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate (Zn: 100)
Sodium selenite(Se: 0.14)
Additives:-
Antioxidants-

This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

52 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

My dog love it

5 stars

I received duraplus for large dogs during the campaign on the InsidersUk website. after two weeks my dog ​​is in love with them. My dog ​​relishes every bite and it takes him more time compared to others.

My dog loves these

5 stars

My dog absolutely loves these, if your looking for a healthy snack for your dog mine highly recommends these

Slowed our Lab... a little!

5 stars

We've had dental treats before but being a Lab she always wolfed them down almost without even chewing! These do slow her a bit and take her just under a minute to get through one. We have noticed a difference in her teeth for the better though. Highly recommended for dogs who'd rather swallow whole than chew!!

Loved this!

5 stars

It cleaned my dogs teeth so well after such a short period

Bambi Loved these.

5 stars

My dog Bambi was lucky enough to receive two large packs of these, she had her nose in the box before I had chance to get them nevermind the packet. Once she was given the chew she loved it, she chewed on it for ages. It did last longer than I expected it to & didn't smell too bad either like some other brands do. She has pretty much finished both packs now & is enjoying them just as much as the first one she had & they are great for her dental health. It's a win win situation,I would highly recommend these to everyone.

Thoroughly enjoyed

5 stars

I recently trialled the DuraPlus Large Dog dental Chews for our Labrador retriever as part of the Insiders UK. I received 2 free packs to try and I am pleased to say that my dog thoroughly enjoyed these, they lasted him a good few minutes longer than previous dental chews that he has tried. The chews are really chunky in comparison to other dental chews which are a better size for him. I am happy to give these to my dog as part of his oral health care as it's a bit of a nightmare to clean his teeth with his toothbrush.

My Poochie loves them

5 stars

was lucky enough to get to try, although billed as a chew my dog demolished them, loved them to bits

Great dental snacks for large dogs

5 stars

I received x2 packets of Purina Dentalife DuraPlus from The Insiders and was invited to share my opinion in a review. My golden Lab BONNIE loved theise from the unboxing moment with plenty of tail wagging and jumping in excitement. The x2 243g bags contained 3 large size chews. Brown in colour, twisted sticks.Bonnie quickly rushed outside to the garden to eat the treat. She was able to chew and break up a stick. Being a larger stick she took about a minute to chew and swallow every scrap. Much enjoyed. I have since bought more packets.

Best dental product yet

5 stars

I was sent 2 packs of these to trial. I genuinely couldnt be happier. My dog eats on and off all day everyday, so he tends to have lots of tartar on his teeth. However when he has these i can see immediately how much cleaner his teeth are. They last easily twice as long as the dentastix i used to buy too. Ive already changed to these and will continue to buy them.

Such a brilliant product

5 stars

Ive been using these for the last few weeks and my dog absolutely loves them, she always gets so excited when she sees the packaging. I love that they protect your dogs teeth whilst also being a treat for them!

