Ring Analogue Tyre Compressor A handy sized 12V tyre inflator Inflates a tyre to 35 psi in 4.5 mins Analogue gauge in PSI, kg/cm2 bar

An easy to use tyre inflator for hassle-free tyre maintenance. It can inflate a 13” car tyre to 35PSI in under 4.5 minutes - far quicker and easier than using a foot pump or visiting the local garage. The inflator has an analogue gauge, showing pressure in PSI, bar and kg/cm2. Powered directly from in-car 12V socket, to use wherever you need it, and comes with a three piece valve adaptor set for using on bicycle tyres, balls and other small inflatables.

H14.7cm x W16.9cm x D8.6cm

Inflates car tyre in 4.5 mins Three piece valve adapter set for bicycle tyres and balls Powered by 12V socket to use anywhere

Preparation and Usage