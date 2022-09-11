We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ring Analogue Tyre Compressor

4.5(54)
£17.00

£17.00/each

Ring Analogue Tyre CompressorA handy sized 12V tyre inflatorInflates a tyre to 35 psi in 4.5 minsAnalogue gauge in PSI, kg/cm2 bar
An easy to use tyre inflator for hassle-free tyre maintenance. It can inflate a 13” car tyre to 35PSI in under 4.5 minutes - far quicker and easier than using a foot pump or visiting the local garage. The inflator has an analogue gauge, showing pressure in PSI, bar and kg/cm2.Powered directly from in-car 12V socket, to use wherever you need it, and comes with a three piece valve adaptor set for using on bicycle tyres, balls and other small inflatables.
H14.7cm x W16.9cm x D8.6cm
Inflates car tyre in 4.5 minsThree piece valve adapter set for bicycle tyres and ballsPowered by 12V socket to use anywhere

Preparation and Usage

The compressor can be used without the engine running but this will drain the power from the battery.Using continuously for more than 30 minutes may cause the product to overheatNoise Level 90dB
