Kopparberg Rose Premium Cider 4X330ml

£ 5.50
£16.67/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Apple cider.
  • Brought to you by Kopparberg, the original fruit cider brand. Skål!
  • Kopparberg Rosé is an apple cider, pink in colour and refreshingly fruity to taste. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we do!
  • Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden.
  • 4 x 1.3 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Kopparberg Rosé is an apple cider, pink in colour and refreshingly fruity to taste

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

To preserve freshness. Best Before, See Base of Can.

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.
  • Consumer Contact +46 (0)580 886 02
  • www.kopparbergs.se

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

