Kopparberg Rose Premium Cider 4X330ml

Product Description
- Apple cider.
- Brought to you by Kopparberg, the original fruit cider brand. Skål!
- Kopparberg Rosé is an apple cider, pink in colour and refreshingly fruity to taste. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we do!
- Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden.
- 4 x 1.3 UK Units per can
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Kopparberg Rosé is an apple cider, pink in colour and refreshingly fruity to taste
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
To preserve freshness. Best Before, See Base of Can.
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Consumer Contact +46 (0)580 886 02
- www.kopparbergs.se
Net Contents
4 x 330ml
