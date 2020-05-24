Twister 3Ster Mango Strawberry & Vanilla 5 X 70Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

So refreshing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th May 2020 This is a twist on twister excuse the pun as the flavours have been switched around! Twister is my favourite ice lolly & I was not disappointed. Great flavour & delicious in the sun! It still has the great taste as the original so you will enjoy just with a twist

Really refreshingly tasty lolly! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th May 2020 I've always like twisters but this new shape is really better at accessing all the flavours all at once! It is a great tasting lolly and has a fresh fruity taste and it's really good that it has no artificial colours or flavours. They don't last long in my house as the kids love them also!

Twister 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th May 2020 What can I say about the twister ice lolly. It was very tasty really creamy and yummy with the twisty flavours coming together with every lick. Would definitely buy again for those hot days in the garden

Refreshingly delicious 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd May 2020 Twister 3ster is now a family favourite with the mango strawberry and vanilla ice cream combo. The flavours are great and delicious. My kids and husband absolutely love it. I love how it doesn't taste too sweet but just right. Even better that it is gluten free too.

Delicious Twister Ice Cream Lolly 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th April 2020 Absolutely love these little twister ice lollies! I have always been a fan of the full sized version and it was nearly always my first choice for a refreshing ice lolly on a sunny day! These snack size little lollies 4 making them the perfect guilt free snack!!!! I love the combination of the lime and strawberry ice lolly alongside the ice cream, it's a match made in heaven!

Much prefer the normal twister 3 stars Review from unilever.com 28th April 2020 Twister (mini) is a firm favourite in our household, children and adults alike! So when a new flavour came out, we were happy to try it and see what this new flavour/format was like. Unfortunately, we were all rather disappointed. Overall it tasted rather watery and was lacking the fruit flavour that we are used to and like in the normal twister. Sweetness was also reduced which is not an issue but contributed to the rather underwhelming experience. By all means, have a go as you may like it but I would recommend to go for the normal twister instead of this one.

A bit milky 3 stars Review from unilever.com 20th April 2020 As a family we all tried Twister on a sunny afternoon, my son said it taste like milk then he can taste the fruit afterwards, the texture was smooth but it was milky taste which wasn't for him. Over all the milk taste came through very quickly and fruit taste was there but not as strong as the milk.

Tasty and refreshing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th April 2020 Yum!!!!! What a little suprise...I love the original twisters lollies so I was a little apprehensive especially with the milk addition but believe it or not made them even more tasty...the weather has been so warm lately so weve been waiting more ice lollies than usual..these have been the ones that went straight away! Will pick up more when I next go to the supermarket!

Tasty and refreshing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th April 2020 Theses lollies are a twist on the original twister lolly, which is one of my favourite. I loves the flavour of the strawberry and lime and then the mango, I wasn't to keen on the milky white lay so over all theses lollies aren't my cup of tea. There was nothing wrong with the milk flavour it's just I'm not a big fan of ice cream flavours I prefer fruit sorbet lollies. My kids on the other hand really did enjoy them and have asked me to buy some more. With in minutes their lollies were gone so they were definitely a bit hit with them.