Twister 3Ster Mango Strawberry & Vanilla 5 X 70Ml

4.5(20)Write a review
Product Description

  • Vanilla milk ice with strawberry-lemon fruit ice and mango fruit ice
  • Twister 3ster Strawberry, Vanilla and Mango ice cream lollies are a fun addition to the Twister family. Refreshing mango and strawberry fruit juices blend with vanilla to offer kids a yummy new ice cream to try. Twist it to the max with fruity, refreshing ice lolly sticks. Live life your way and do the twist! Enjoy as a tasty treat after school or on a hot summer's day. Responsibly made for kids. All Walls kids' ice cream with this logo have been formulated according to our set nutritional criteria for calories, saturated fat and sugar. That's because at Walls, we believe that there is a place for occasional treats within a balanced diet and active lifestyle. That is why our Twister 3ster Strawberry, Vanilla and Mango ice cream lollies make the perfect snack for kids' parties. Ice cream is a ‘fun food', and we have specially designed our ice lollies to have fun tastes, textures, shapes and colours, while also adhering to our strict nutritional values. In one kids' snack, you get the combination of strawberry ice cream, with vanilla and mango ice cream flavours. Unilever is committed to helping 1 billion people take actions to improve their health and wellbeing, through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan. So, we have taken responsibility by setting a strict nutrition criteria for all of our kids' ice creams, to reassure parents that our entire range will contain no more than: 110kcal per serving, 3g saturated fat per serving, 20g of added sugar per 100g. Enjoy the summer feeling all year round with Twister!
  • This delicious Twister Ice Cream Lolly mixes strawberry, mango and vanilla flavours for a refreshing frozen treat
  • Low calorie ice lolly snacks are made responsibly so that kids can enjoy them freely
  • Exciting colours, shapes, and yummy flavours combine in these tasty Twister 3ster ice lollies, making a fun ice cream snack for all
  • More than just strawberry ice cream, this is a sweet fruit ice lolly that tastes great and is made with natural fruit juice with mango and vanilla flavours too
  • Twister 3ster ice cream for kids comes without artificial colours or flavours, combining strawberry ice cream goodness with refreshing mango and vanilla
  • This low calorie ice lolly is also gluten free so that everyone can enjoy its great taste
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Ingredients

‎Ingredients:Water, reconstituted skimmed MILK (16%), sugar, mango puree (7.5%) [2], glucose syrup, strawberry juice (5%) [2], fructose, lemon juice (1%) [2], butter oil (MILK), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), flavourings (contains MILK), acidity regulator (citric acid), elderberry juice concentrate, emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), beetroot juice concentrate. Gluten Free. [2] from concentrate Contains Milk. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Not present Kosher, Ovo Lacto Vegetarian, Halal and Vegan. Yes Alcohol

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Poland

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

350 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)410 kJ422 kJ295 kJ4%
Energy (kcal)98 kcal100 kcal70 kcal0%
Fat (g)0.7 g0.7 g0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)0.5 g0.5 g0.3 g2%
Carbohydrate (g)21 g22 g15 g6%
of which sugars (g)17 g17 g12 g13%
Protein (g)0.6 g0.7 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)0.03 g0.03 g0.02 g1%
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)----

So refreshing

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This is a twist on twister excuse the pun as the flavours have been switched around! Twister is my favourite ice lolly & I was not disappointed. Great flavour & delicious in the sun! It still has the great taste as the original so you will enjoy just with a twist [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really refreshingly tasty lolly!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I’ve always like twisters but this new shape is really better at accessing all the flavours all at once! It is a great tasting lolly and has a fresh fruity taste and it’s really good that it has no artificial colours or flavours. They don’t last long in my house as the kids love them also! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Twister

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

What can I say about the twister ice lolly. It was very tasty really creamy and yummy with the twisty flavours coming together with every lick. Would definitely buy again for those hot days in the garden [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshingly delicious

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Twister 3ster is now a family favourite with the mango strawberry and vanilla ice cream combo. The flavours are great and delicious. My kids and husband absolutely love it. I love how it doesn’t taste too sweet but just right. Even better that it is gluten free too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Twister Ice Cream Lolly

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Absolutely love these little twister ice lollies! I have always been a fan of the full sized version and it was nearly always my first choice for a refreshing ice lolly on a sunny day! These snack size little lollies 4 making them the perfect guilt free snack!!!! I love the combination of the lime and strawberry ice lolly alongside the ice cream, it’s a match made in heaven! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Much prefer the normal twister

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

Twister (mini) is a firm favourite in our household, children and adults alike! So when a new flavour came out, we were happy to try it and see what this new flavour/format was like. Unfortunately, we were all rather disappointed. Overall it tasted rather watery and was lacking the fruit flavour that we are used to and like in the normal twister. Sweetness was also reduced which is not an issue but contributed to the rather underwhelming experience. By all means, have a go as you may like it but I would recommend to go for the normal twister instead of this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A bit milky

3 stars

Review from unilever.com

As a family we all tried Twister on a sunny afternoon, my son said it taste like milk then he can taste the fruit afterwards, the texture was smooth but it was milky taste which wasn't for him. Over all the milk taste came through very quickly and fruit taste was there but not as strong as the milk. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and refreshing

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Yum!!!!! What a little suprise...I love the original twisters lollies so I was a little apprehensive especially with the milk addition but believe it or not made them even more tasty...the weather has been so warm lately so weve been waiting more ice lollies than usual..these have been the ones that went straight away! Will pick up more when I next go to the supermarket! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and refreshing

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Theses lollies are a twist on the original twister lolly, which is one of my favourite. I loves the flavour of the strawberry and lime and then the mango, I wasn't to keen on the milky white lay so over all theses lollies aren't my cup of tea. There was nothing wrong with the milk flavour it's just I'm not a big fan of ice cream flavours I prefer fruit sorbet lollies. My kids on the other hand really did enjoy them and have asked me to buy some more. With in minutes their lollies were gone so they were definitely a bit hit with them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So yummy

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This is so delicious! no matter how old you are are its something for al the family. what I love about Twisters is that it doesn't taste too sugary so young children can have one without you feeling too guilty! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

