Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Plus Magnesium Supplement 60 Pack
Offer
Product Description
- Food Supplement
- Magnesium 375mg
- Seven Seas® Omega-3 Fish Oil Plus Cod Liver Oil with Magnesium supports:
- Tiredness & Fatigue: Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Bones: Magnesium contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
- Energy: Magnesium contributes to energy release
- Muscles: Magnesium contributes to normal muscle function
- Supporting your Health and Wellbeing
- At Seven Seas we believe that it's the simple things in life that keep you feeling young at heart. Seven Seas contains natural source Omega-3 Fish Oil with Cod Liver Oil, rich in Vitamin D that helps maintain good health.
- Not suitable for vegetarians, vegans or those with a fish allergy.
- Carton - Cardboard - Widely recyclable
- Blister - Plastic - Not currently recyclable
- 1 month supply
- Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Magnesium contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
- Magnesium contributes to energy release
- Magnesium contributes to normal muscle function
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- Adults and children over 12 years:
- Take one Omega-3 capsule (red packet) and one Magnesium tablet (blue packet) a day with a cold drink.
- Do not exceed the recommended dosage. Each pack features a helpful 'days of the week' guide to assist you in remembering to take your supplements every day.
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Before taking this product please consult your doctor or pharmacist if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have an existing medical condition
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- The Heights,
- Brooklands,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
Return to
- Have any questions or comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- The Heights,
- Brooklands,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
- KT13 0XP,
- UK.
Net Contents
60 x Supplements
Safety information
Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. Before taking this product please consult your doctor or pharmacist if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have an existing medical condition KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
- 1 month supply
Information
Ingredients
Magnesium Hydroxide Prep. (Magnesium Hydroxide, Pregelatinised Starch), Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Magnesium Citrate Prep. (16%) (Magnesium Citrate, Magnesium Oxide, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose), Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Coating (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Glycerine), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Tablet % NRV Magnesium 375 mg 100 NRV = Nutrient Reference Value - -
- 1 month supply
Information
Ingredients
Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (36%), Fish Oil (35%), Capsule Shell (Gelatine, Glycerol), Antioxidant: Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Capsule % NRV Vitamin D 5 µg 100 Fish Oil Blend 525 mg of which Cod Liver Oil 268 mg Providing Omega-3 nutrients 120 mg of which EPA 36 mg of which DHA 49 mg NRV = Nutrient Reference Value - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020