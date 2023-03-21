Barbie Colour Reveal Doll

With 7 surprises in one package, the Barbie® Colour Reveal dolls deliver all kinds of delight! Start the experience by removing the outer layer of packaging, unscrewing the top of the tube and pulling out a doll covered from head to toe in Colour Reveal™ pink and 4 decorated bags that keep the contents hidden! Fill the tube with warm water, place the doll inside and swirl her around - the water clouds up with pink for a magical effect! Pull out the doll to reveal her look - each doll has a different combination of eye colour, colour of her sculpted hair, skin tone and decorated leotard. Open the 4 mystery bags to reveal their surprises - a wig, skirt, pair of shoes and small sponge; store them in the tube after play! Dip the sponge in ice cold water and use for a facial and sculpted hair transformation that can be repeated over and over again - her eyes and lips change colour along with her hair streaks! Dress and accessorize the doll to play out stories - transform her look for a wow moment! This surprise Barbie® Colour Reveal™ doll is part of the animal-themed series and makes a great gift for kids 3 to 7 years old, especially animal lovers. Kids can collect them to mix and match accessories and expand the playtime opportunities because when a girl plays with Barbie®, she imagines everything she can become! Barbie® Colour Reveal™ dolls deliver an unboxing experience that's full of surprises - seven of them! A doll wearing a trendy fashion is guaranteed, but each doll's look remains a mystery until revealed. The packaging is part of the fun - pull the strip to remove the outer layer and reveal a clear tube. Inside is a mystery pink Colour Reveal™ doll and four bags hiding surprises inside. Remove them all and fill the tube with warm water, then insert the doll and swirl her around. The water turns pink, and when the doll is pulled out, her features are revealed! Each doll has a different combination of eye colour, colour of sculpted hair, skin tone and decorated leotard, but the surprises continue…open the bags to discover a long-haired wig, a skirt, a pair of shoes and a small sponge. Dip the sponge in ice cold water and use it to transform the doll's face and sculpted hair - her eyes, lips and hair change colour - with the use of warm and ice cold water, kids can repeat this wow moment over and over again! Complete her look with the skirt, shoes and wig and play out a story. Each series has a unique theme - these Colour Reveal™ dolls celebrate animals, with a cute graphic on each doll's leotard; the skirts have fun prints in popular colours; and the shoes and wigs match with trendy touches. Use the tube to store these and other favourite Barbie® accessories. Which doll will you reveal? Kids can collect them to mix and match accessories and expand the possibilities because when a girl plays with Barbie®, she imagines everything she can become! Includes doll, skirt, shoes, wig and sponge. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Doll cannot stand alone. Colours and decorations may vary.

Lower age limit

3 Years