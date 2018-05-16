Harringtons Just 6 Salmon & Vegetable Bakes 2Kg
New
- Limited Ingredient Recipe
- Salmon, sweet potato & peas, potato, rapeseed oil, vegetable stock, vitamins & minerals
- Natural and Fresh
- We use only the finest freshly prepared Salmon in our slow baked food, blended with farm grown vegetables and oils rich in vitamins and nutrients to create a healthy food your dog will love.
- The Just 6 Promise
- With Just 6 simple ingredients that you know and recognise, you can feel good knowing this tasty recipe gives all the natural goodness your dog needs.
- Slow Baked
- Slow baking not only makes it more irresistibly tasty and crunchy, it also retains a much higher nutritional content compared to other cooking methods.
- A complete dry pet food for adult dogs aged 8 weeks onwards.
- This product is formulated without grain, but is processed on a line handling grain.
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Ingredients
Salmon (35%, 50.4% Freshly Prepared Salmon in the slow baked Kibble* 10% in overall blend, 25% Salmon Meal), Vegetables (33.3%, 22.6% Dried Sweet Potato, 10.7% Dried Peas), Dried Potato (25%), Rapeseed Oil (4%), Vegetable Stock (2.4%), Vitamin & Mineral Supplement, *Slow baked Kibble 20% of the blended diet
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place with the top of the bag folded down.Best Before & Batch Code: See back of pack
Net Contents
2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Protein
|21.5%
|Fat Content
|11.3%
|Crude Ash
|5.9%
|Crude Fibre
|0.8%
|Vitamin A
|16,000 iu
|Vitamin D3
|1,600 iu
|Vitamin E
|500 mg
|Manganese (as Manganous Oxide)
|96.7 mg
|Iron (as Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)
|40 mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)
|34.9mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|30 mg
|Copper (as Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate)
|5 mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)
|2.1 mg
|Selenium (as Sodium Selenite)
|0.13 mg
|Slelenium (as Organic Selenium Saccharomyces cerevisiae CNCM I-3060, Selenised Yeast Inactivated)
|0.017 mg
|Additives (Per Kg):
|-
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Antioxidants - Tocopherol rich extracts of natural origin
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020