By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fire Pit Salt & Pepper Thin Cut Beef Steak 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fire Pit Salt & Pepper Thin Cut Beef Steak 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg
One typical steak
  • Energy610kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • Thin cut beef steaks with sea salt and pepper.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (98%), Cornish Sea Salt, Black Peppercorns, Red Bell Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Pimento.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (77g**)
Energy792kJ / 189kcal610kJ / 145kcal
Fat7.6g5.9g
Saturates3.2g2.5g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.7g0.5g
Protein28.3g21.8g
Salt1.3g1.0g
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 200g packg typically weighs 157g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£1.63/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here