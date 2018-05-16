Tesco Fire Pit Salt & Pepper Thin Cut Beef Steak 200G

- Energy610kJ 145kcal7%
- Fat5.9g8%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ / 189kcal
Product Description
- Thin cut beef steaks with sea salt and pepper.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (98%), Cornish Sea Salt, Black Peppercorns, Red Bell Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Pimento.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (77g**)
|Energy
|792kJ / 189kcal
|610kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|28.3g
|21.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.0g
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 200g packg typically weighs 157g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020