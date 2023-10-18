We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schollmed Once Weekly Fungal Nail Treatment

Schollmed Once Weekly Fungal Nail Treatment

Schollmed Once Weekly Fungal Nail Treatment
5% w/v Medicated Nail LacquerAmorolfineClinically Proven to:Kill nail fungusPenetrate the nailWhat is this medicine for:Treatment of mild fungal nail infections in up to 2 finger or toe nails in adults aged 18 years and over when the upper half or sides of the nail are affected (see picture 1).A mild fungal nail infection is likely to result in discoloured (white, yellow or brown), thick or brittle nails.Talk to your doctor if the infection appears to be more like pictures 2 or 3 or if there are dark stripes running down the nail
This medicine contains: 5% w/v Amorolfine in the Form of Hydrochloride, Also contains Eudragit RL 100, Triacetin, Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate and Ethanol

How to use this medicine:For use on nail only. Apply to the infected finger or toe nail once a weekStep 1: File the infected areas of the nailStep 2: Clean the entire surface of the nailStep 3: Apply lacquer over the entire surface of the nailThe treatment is usually 6 months for finger nails and 9-12 months for toe nails.If the nail is still infected after this time talk to your pharmacist or doctor.Treatment should be continued until the infection has cleared and healthy nails have grown back. Review of the treatment is recommended every 3 months and if the infection is the same or worse then talk to your pharmacist or doctorRead the patient information leaflet before use.

