Schollmed Once Weekly Fungal Nail Treatment

5% w/v Medicated Nail Lacquer Amorolfine Clinically Proven to: Kill nail fungus Penetrate the nail What is this medicine for: Treatment of mild fungal nail infections in up to 2 finger or toe nails in adults aged 18 years and over when the upper half or sides of the nail are affected (see picture 1). A mild fungal nail infection is likely to result in discoloured (white, yellow or brown), thick or brittle nails. Talk to your doctor if the infection appears to be more like pictures 2 or 3 or if there are dark stripes running down the nail

Use on up to 2 nails

Ingredients

This medicine contains: 5% w/v Amorolfine in the Form of Hydrochloride, Also contains Eudragit RL 100, Triacetin, Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate and Ethanol

Preparation and Usage