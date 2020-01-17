Tommee Tippee 6-18Mth Light Silicone Soothers 2 Pack

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fantastic 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 17th January 2020 Big mannequins, but not so good if you love "cute" models. I can recommend these models as big models. My son took them away and usually we have a really hard time getting him a new puppet. However, I wouldn't say they are 'pretty looking' mannequins. I've uploaded a picture so that people who are considering buying them can see how accurate their size is and how they actually look in a child who doesn't model them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light weight and cute! 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 16th January 2020 My little boy took to these dummy’s straight away. I love how light weight they are and they are pleasing to the eye! The only thing I wish they had was somewhere to put the dummy clip like the Normal dummy’s rather than having to put it on the side gap. Other than that we totally love them. Another thumbs up for tommee tippee [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tommee tippee soother smart design and very light 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 16th January 2020 Theses soothers are a lovely design and feel well made but unfortunately my little boy is the very small percentage of babies that refuse this particular soother :-( but would recommend to other parents to try these as they are very light as we love tommee tippee products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stays put 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 16th January 2020 I was very pleased with this item. It doesn’t include the usual handle like most dummies which meant my son didn’t keep pulling it out when trying to fall asleep - a godsend! Also he took to it straight away which was a bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just ok 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 16th January 2020 Love the concept of these but baby found these a bit odd and just wanted to chew on it rather than use as a soother. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My son loved them! 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th January 2020 Although they aren’t the prettiest soothers, my son took them straight away. He likes rubbery textures for comfort so he loved these soothers. 4 stars from us only because of the look of them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So cute! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 14th January 2020 These soothers are amazing! They are so petit and cute looking. My little boy has been obsessed since having them. He doesn’t want any other soother except these. The are extremely easy to clean and are even dishwasher safe what is amazing! They have a little grab piece so they can be held easily. The only downside is the fact they don’t come with a case and that they state dirt doesn’t stick to the soother but it does (comes off very easily with water). They are very lightweight and I think my little one doesn’t realise he has it in a lot of the time. Would definitely recommend to anyone and everyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]