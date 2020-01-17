By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee 6-18Mth Light Silicone Soothers 2 Pack

4(8)Write a review
Tommee Tippee 6-18Mth Light Silicone Soothers 2 Pack
£ 5.00
£2.50/each

New

Product Description

  • Tommee Tippee 6-18Mth Lght Sil Soothers 2PK
  • Light enough to stay put in little mouths, this soother won't have you stopping to replace it every few seconds
  • Made from super soft 100% food grade silicone, it curves around sensitive cheeks and noses for extra comfort
  • Anti-static so it doesn't attract dust, it's easy clean and dishwasher safe too
  • Acceptance guaranteed*
  • *83% of 349 parents recalled that their babies accepted Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature soothers first time. Online survey, March 2017. †When parents were asked if easy to suck and keep in baby's mouth, this soother performed better than a leading product in our range.
  • Tommee Tippee helping you Parent On®
  • Materials listing: PPSU and Silicone
  • Complies with EN 1400 Patents pending
  • Tommee Tippee is a registered trademark.
  • Copyright© Mayborn (UK) Limited 2019.
  • BPA, BPS free
  • Stays in baby's mouth
  • Soft feel
  • Curved for comfort
  • Helps keep baby calm and happy for longer
  • 50 years expertise

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • Mayborn (UK) Limited,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
Lower age limit

6 Months

Upper age limit

18 Months

Net Contents

2 x Silicone Soothers

8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fantastic

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Big mannequins, but not so good if you love "cute" models.   I can recommend these models as big models. My son took them away and usually we have a really hard time getting him a new puppet.   However, I wouldn't say they are 'pretty looking' mannequins. I've uploaded a picture so that people who are considering buying them can see how accurate their size is and how they actually look in a child who doesn't model them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light weight and cute!

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

My little boy took to these dummy’s straight away. I love how light weight they are and they are pleasing to the eye! The only thing I wish they had was somewhere to put the dummy clip like the Normal dummy’s rather than having to put it on the side gap. Other than that we totally love them. Another thumbs up for tommee tippee [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tommee tippee soother smart design and very light

3 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Theses soothers are a lovely design and feel well made but unfortunately my little boy is the very small percentage of babies that refuse this particular soother :-( but would recommend to other parents to try these as they are very light as we love tommee tippee products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stays put

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I was very pleased with this item. It doesn’t include the usual handle like most dummies which meant my son didn’t keep pulling it out when trying to fall asleep - a godsend! Also he took to it straight away which was a bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just ok

3 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Love the concept of these but baby found these a bit odd and just wanted to chew on it rather than use as a soother. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My son loved them!

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Although they aren’t the prettiest soothers, my son took them straight away. He likes rubbery textures for comfort so he loved these soothers. 4 stars from us only because of the look of them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So cute!

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

These soothers are amazing! They are so petit and cute looking. My little boy has been obsessed since having them. He doesn’t want any other soother except these. The are extremely easy to clean and are even dishwasher safe what is amazing! They have a little grab piece so they can be held easily. The only downside is the fact they don’t come with a case and that they state dirt doesn’t stick to the soother but it does (comes off very easily with water). They are very lightweight and I think my little one doesn’t realise he has it in a lot of the time. Would definitely recommend to anyone and everyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ultra-light silicone soother

3 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

My 11month old didn’t like the feel of the soothers in her mouth but my other daughter loves them. Easy to clean and sterlize no hard plastic which can hurt when leaned on . I like the fact how they ent to big on the face and easy for baby to breath when using [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

