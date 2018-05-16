Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

Product Description
- Cetaphil Gentle Exfolng Clnsr 178ml
- This exfoliating cleanser helps boost skin radiance by gently removing dead skin cells and daily impurities. Use once per week. May be used more frequently if your skin type requires.
- Non pore-blocking
- Non-irritating
- Hypoallergenic
- Dermatologist tested
- Pack size: 178ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, Citric Acid, Heliotropine, Panthenol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-10, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum
Net Contents
178ml ℮
