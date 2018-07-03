Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti Colic Bottle 260Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Made a massive difference 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 3rd July 2018 I got these bottles as my little one had really bad colic, they look just like a normal bottle, with the added feature inside which stops the baby drinking air with the milk. Actually had a full night's sleep! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow! Try this bottle now..... 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 28th June 2018 Before having my baby boy Tommee Tippee bottles were not on my chosen list. However this bottle has completed changed my opinion and has became the bottle I now recommend to friends. This bottle completely looks the part, it is modern in shape and bright in colour. My baby took the bottle straight away so thumbs up for the teat and the milk seemed to go down effortlessly. The best feature by far was the heat sensing tube. This is just amazing. For the first few times I still tested the milk by pouring some on to my wrist but I then learnt to trust the bottle as it was spot on. Gone of the days are testing milk and your wrist and spraying the table and everyone around you in the process. Well done TT a fantastic product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Bottles, 260 ml 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 25th June 2018 I was sent this product in return for an honest review. I previously had the Tommee Tippee Standard bottles but also had quite a windy baby who frequently threw up after his feeds. I have to admit I was a little bit sceptical as to whether the bottle would help but it really did. My son rarely spits up after a feed now and what little wind he had comes up quickly and easily. The colour changing tube is also great for ensuring that the feed it the perfect temperature. The parts come apart and fit back together easily when washing and sterilising. I can also fit it all into the steriliser easily. The bottle is shaped perfectly for both parent holding and baby holding. Would recommend as the best bottle to buy from birth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely bottle 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 24th June 2018 This bottle is great - the colour makes a nice change and is lovely and bright and the temperature gauge is really helpful for on the go. My baby easily adapted to this bottle with no problems at all and had no problem drinking from it - would definitely buy more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good anti-colic bottle 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 19th June 2018 Having used Tommee Tippee anti-colic bottles before, I love the more exciting design of these ones! The colour change temperature indicator in the middle came in really useful when making up bottles the old fashioned way away from my perfect prep machine in helping to let me know when the milk had cooled down to a safe temp (obviously still do the forearm test before giving to baby!). Only downside was that when I had bottle filled to the top level, it was hard to see the temperature indicator for all the milk! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic Bottle! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 My daughter had always struggled with getting her wind up leading to very fussy evenings and disturbed nights. We had tried other anti colic bottles but for some reason she never took to them and bottle feedings became really stressful. These bottles are fantastic - they greatly reduced the amount of air she took in and as a result we are now off the Infacol and she is much happier & easier to settle! She is combination fed and has no problems switching between breast and bottle with the teats so all in all a fab bottle!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 I was a little skeptical about how this bottle would work. My baby has gaviscon in every bottle as he always brings them back up. I didn’t add it to feeds in this bottle and he kept it all down. Genuinely surprised but very happy that I don’t need to feed him medicine anymore. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 I have to say I was unsure how my little one would take to these bottles but she loves it! The heat sensor core and the new anti-colic system has been a god send! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea just not my babies favourite! 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th June 2018 This bottle seems like a really great idea, and my little one certainly didn’t get any more wind with it. My only complaints were that with the milk in the bottle you can’t see the colour change strip, it would probably be easier for smaller quantities but at 8oz it’s near impossible to see. And we use a prep Machine which was awkward with this bottle as the straw has to be removed to fill the bottle but replaced to create a proper seal then removed again to finish filling the bottle! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]