By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tommee Tippee Manual Breast Pump

4.5(9)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Manual Breast Pump
£ 31.99
£31.99/each

New

Product Description

  • Tommee Tippee Manual Breast Pump
  • About the Made for Me manual breast pump
  • Your Made for Me manual breast pump has a soft, cushioned silicone cup that's gentle on your breasts
  • It's compact, discreet and quiet so you can use it anywhere any time
  • Its new ergonomic shape is designed to fit comfortably in your hand, so you can hold it easily and your hand won't get tired as you express
  • Mum, you're one of a kind.
  • Treat yourself like the true wonder you are and let us support you through your unique breastfeeding experience with the Made for Me range from Tommee Tippee.
  • There are breast pumps to help you express your way. Nipple cream to soothe your breasts between feeds. And super absorbent disposable breast pads to prevent leaks and keep you feeling dry all day and all night.
  • More efficient design, easier to hold for longer
  • Cushioned silicone cup
  • New ergonomic shape
  • Easy to assemble
  • Compact, discreet & quiet to use
  • It's all okay
  • Every mum is different. You may produce a little milk, or flow freely.
  • Do what's comfortable for you
  • More suction doesn't always mean more milk.
  • Note to self: You are incredible
  • Tommee Tippee helping you Parent On®
  • Mayborn (UK) Limited retains all intellectual property rights to this product.
  • Bottle complies with EN 14350.
  • Materials listing: Manual Breast Pump: PP and Silicone. Bottle: PP and Silicone.
  • Green Dot
  • Tommee Tippee is a registered trademark.
  • Copyright© Mayborn (UK) Limited 2019.
  • Express yourself how and where you choose
  • Truly portable & mighty quiet
  • BPA, BPS free

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Get comfortable
  • Sit or stand, it's up to you. Hold the soft silicone cup over your breast.
  • Relax
  • The soft, silicone cup creates a comfortable seal around your breast.
  • Express
  • Gently squeeze and release the handle so your milk can flow into the bottle. You don't have to squeeze hard - just as much as is comfortable for you.
  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.
  • Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature teats.

Name and address

  • Mayborn (UK) Limited,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle Upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website
  • tommeetippee.com
  • Mayborn (UK) Limited,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle Upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really great pump

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Bought this for obvious reasons and I love it! I knew it had to be good as every other company that sells it was out of stock. Regularly express anf it works great, wojld 100% recommended. If your lazy go for the electric option!!

Great manual breast pump

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

The manual breast pump is really easy to use, doesn't make your hands tired and is quiet and discreet compared to a electric pump. It's also small enough to take away on holiday with you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely comfortable breast pump

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I have recently returned to work following maternity leave and wanted to be able to express whilst at work so my little girl has breast milk during the day whist I’m not there. This pump was perfect for this. I’ve tried electric pumps previously, however much prefer a manual pump. I found the pump very comfortable and easy to assemble and use. A manual pump also allowed me to control the speed and pattern so that it reflected a typical feed as much as possible. The only thing I would’ve liked was a lid/cover for the main part to ensure it stays clean when taking it to/from work, because there is no lid I have to transport it in the box each day. Overall I was really happy with this pump :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So handy and easy to use

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

The Made for Me Single Manual Breast Pump is so handy and easy to use, I have never used a pump before but I found the experience a good one. Also easy to clean and store [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sleek design and effective suction!

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I received my new Made for Me pump a few weeks ago and it is amazing. When my son was first born I had the Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature pump which was my lifeline however returning to work I needed something a little more discreet and this is perfect. The handle is easy to hold and use with one hand and it's very compact. The suction is very strong yet gentle and you can barely notice it's there. When you're finished, it's so easy to take apart and put back together after cleaning, in a few simple steps. I'd definitely recommend this breast pump, especially if you needed to pump whilst on the move! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice style but personally not for me

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I was looking forward to trying a new pump as my current one seems to not be getting much anymore. The handle is great as it's designed different so you don't get hand ache like with others. Easy to put together & clean & sterise. I just find for me I didn't get much out using this. I've been breastfeeding for nearly 15months so I think my body is sett in its ways now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I am so happy with my new Me Single Manual Breast Pump. It is very easy to use. I like that i can use it with no problems when i am out :) always with me. Very good quality. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I have really enjoying using this manual pump, it has made feeding times much easier as I have been able to have some feeds already made up so it's saved me alot of time. Great for night time feeds. It's easy to clean and store aswell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Was a bit unsure as it’s manual but it was so easy to put together and so easy to use quick and efficient and not loud when using really enjoyed this product and would definitely suggest moms to get this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here