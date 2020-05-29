Tommee Tippee Manual Breast Pump

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really great pump 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 29th May 2020 Bought this for obvious reasons and I love it! I knew it had to be good as every other company that sells it was out of stock. Regularly express anf it works great, wojld 100% recommended. If your lazy go for the electric option!!

Great manual breast pump 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 23rd January 2020 The manual breast pump is really easy to use, doesn't make your hands tired and is quiet and discreet compared to a electric pump. It's also small enough to take away on holiday with you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely comfortable breast pump 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 22nd January 2020 I have recently returned to work following maternity leave and wanted to be able to express whilst at work so my little girl has breast milk during the day whist I’m not there. This pump was perfect for this. I’ve tried electric pumps previously, however much prefer a manual pump. I found the pump very comfortable and easy to assemble and use. A manual pump also allowed me to control the speed and pattern so that it reflected a typical feed as much as possible. The only thing I would’ve liked was a lid/cover for the main part to ensure it stays clean when taking it to/from work, because there is no lid I have to transport it in the box each day. Overall I was really happy with this pump :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So handy and easy to use 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st January 2020 The Made for Me Single Manual Breast Pump is so handy and easy to use, I have never used a pump before but I found the experience a good one. Also easy to clean and store [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sleek design and effective suction! 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 20th January 2020 I received my new Made for Me pump a few weeks ago and it is amazing. When my son was first born I had the Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature pump which was my lifeline however returning to work I needed something a little more discreet and this is perfect. The handle is easy to hold and use with one hand and it's very compact. The suction is very strong yet gentle and you can barely notice it's there. When you're finished, it's so easy to take apart and put back together after cleaning, in a few simple steps. I'd definitely recommend this breast pump, especially if you needed to pump whilst on the move! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice style but personally not for me 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th January 2020 I was looking forward to trying a new pump as my current one seems to not be getting much anymore. The handle is great as it's designed different so you don't get hand ache like with others. Easy to put together & clean & sterise. I just find for me I didn't get much out using this. I've been breastfeeding for nearly 15months so I think my body is sett in its ways now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th January 2020 I am so happy with my new Me Single Manual Breast Pump. It is very easy to use. I like that i can use it with no problems when i am out :) always with me. Very good quality. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th January 2020 I have really enjoying using this manual pump, it has made feeding times much easier as I have been able to have some feeds already made up so it's saved me alot of time. Great for night time feeds. It's easy to clean and store aswell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]