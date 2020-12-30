Ella's Kitchen Organic Strawberry & Banana Mini Puffs 4X8g

Product Description
- EK Org S/Berry & Banana Mini Puffs 4x8g
- P.S. let's be friends
- Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
- Hello, I'm organic strawberry + banana mini maize puffs, packed into 4 handy bags. I'm a fun finger food for babies made for playing and learning, with less mess at meal times.
- Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 10 months. I'm just the right size + shape for little ones developing finger + thumb 'pincer grip' and I'm super melty to disappear in little mouths.
- Play + learn: From 10 months, little ones are learning the pincer grip. Why not encourage your little one to pick up these mini puffs from the table and pop them into a small cup and give them a big clap every time one goes in?
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Ella x
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, UK/non-UK Agriculture
- Recycle me at ellacycle.co.uk
- I'm organic
- Crispy + Munchy
- No added sugar or salt
- No concentrates
- No additives or colourings
- Just yummy organic finger food for babies
- I contain only naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 32G
- No added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Organic Maize 76%, Organic Sunflower Oil 13%, Organic Dried Bananas 8%, Organic Dried Strawberries 3%, Organic Dried Raspberries <1%, Organic <strong>Wheat</strong> Bran <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.01%, *I have no organic certification
Allergy Information
- I may contain Milk and Soya.
Storage
Keep me in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 10 months old. When a baby over 10 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by an adult to reduce the risk of choking.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
10 Months
Net Contents
4 x 8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per bag
|Energy
|1756kJ/418kcal
|140kJ/33kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|1.2g
|-of which saturates
|1.5g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|5.0g
|-of which sugars
|7.6g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.4g
|0.5g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|0.01g
|<0.1mg
|Thiamin
|0.80mg
|<0.1mg
Safety information
Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 10 months old. When a baby over 10 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by an adult to reduce the risk of choking.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020