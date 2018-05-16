Botanical Lab Rose Overnight Hydrating Mask 100Ml
New
Product Description
- Botanical Lab Rose Overnight Hydra Mask 100ml
- Rose Overnight Hydrating Mask plumps up your skin helping to leave it hydrated and smooth. A blend of rose flower oil and hyaluronic acid, helps to deeply hydrate thirsty skin and soothe. Leaves skin happy.
- Formulated with:
- Rose Flower Oil
- Hyaluronic Acid & Aloe Vera
- Vitamin E
- Hydrating and pore-refining
- With botanical extracts
- Anti-blemish clear skin
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Squalane, Kaolin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Polysorbate 60, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Deceth-7, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rosa Damascena Flower Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, PPG-26-Buteth-26, Potassium Sorbate, Tocopherol
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Apply a thin layer on cleansed skin and leave it on overnight. Use 2-3 times a week.
Warnings
- CAUTION: In the unlikely event of rash or irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with the eyes. If product gets into the eyes, rinse well with water immediately.
Name and address
- Karium Ltd,
- PO Box 531,
- Hounslow,
- TW3 9LX,
- UK.
Return to
- Consumer care: +44 (0) 208 538 1255
- Karium Ltd,
- PO Box 531,
- Hounslow,
- TW3 9LX,
- UK.
- consumercare@karium.com
- www.botanicallab.com
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
CAUTION: In the unlikely event of rash or irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with the eyes. If product gets into the eyes, rinse well with water immediately.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020