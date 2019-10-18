Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature 3 X 260Ml Baby Bottles

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beautiful designs 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th October 2019 Absolutely love the designs, beautiful colours that have lasted many washes and the dishwasher so far without any fade. The bottles themselves are just the same as any other tommee tippee bottles, great for my daughters colic and easy for her to drink from [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Look Great, Function as you'd expect! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th October 2019 The Products look great, the colours are different and stand out and do not fade overtime. The bottle, as youd expect, does not leak. The "teets work as they are supposed to do so, however we swapped up to the next age range teets. Overall, i think the look of the product sets it apart from anything else on the market allowing for a more expressive bottle selection by parents as opposed to the standardised clear offerings. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really cool design 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 26th September 2019 I bought these bottles to replace my previous tommee tippee bottles, love the colours and quality of these. Will definitely be buying more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 26th September 2019 Always loved Tommee tippee and never had a problem with any of the bottles/ dummies These bottles are so cute looking [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these bottles 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 22nd September 2019 I have only ever used TT bottles for both my children, I think they are absolutely great and last ages just need to change the teat sizes! These new ones are gorgeous colours too. Nothing but 5 stars for these as always- no complaints. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful bottles 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 Another great example of a fab bottle from Tommee Tippee. The only bottles my daughter would take after 9 months of breastfeeding. The design is beautiful, they are easy to take apart and clean. I do particularly like the TT bottles with the anti colic centre as these worker so well for us when our daughter was younger, but these are a fab bottle for us to move along to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A little disappointed 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 Love the the design and bright colours, however Iam a little disappointed they leak ,I thought may have just been a dodgy one but they all leaked. They would be a fab bottle of this issue was resolved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stands out in a room of baby's 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 These bottles are stunning. I took one to baby group and all the mums asked where I purchased it. Other babys were trying to grab it, it was very popular and eye catching. The shape of the bottle was perfect for baby to hold by themselves and the shape of the teat is just like the breast so doesn't confuse when combi feeding. Only problem we found was the flow of the teat. We needed to purchase faster flow as they came with ones for a newborn. Would be fantastic if they could do different size teats for different ages in the sets. Apart from that bottles have held the design (not faded or scratched in the wash) I would definitely recommend this product and so would my baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing colours but... 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 17th September 2019 Great bottles, fantastic colours, only downside is the dark colours make it a little hard to see the numbers, especially on black one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]