Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature 3 X 260Ml Baby Bottles

4.5(10)Write a review
£ 19.99
£6.67/each

Product Description

  • Baby Bottles
  • Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed*
  • *92% of more than 1200 parents who used our teat with their child recalled that they accepted it within the first 3 attempts.
  • *In a 2012 on-line survey of more than 500 mums who used Closer to Nature bottles, 97% agreed
  • Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way
  • Our Closer to Nature bottle is inspired by what babies love most: mum. With the most breast-like teat ever made, this bottle flexes like mum and feels like mum because babies prefer it that way. In fact, our Closer to Nature bottle has guaranteed acceptance and an anti-colic valve making it the best thing for baby since you are making feeding easier for everyone.
  • Large Breast Visual
  • Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way.
  • Natural Latch Icon
  • Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed.
  • Flexes like Mum
  • Flexes like mum and feels like mum for a comfortable feed.
  • Easy Clean
  • The wide neck bottle makes cleaning easy and the bottles are suitable for use in dishwasher, microwave and steam sterilisation.
  • Award-winning Breast-like Teat
  • Like a breast because babies prefer it that way - acceptance guaranteed!
  • Anti-Colic Valve
  • The Closer to Nature teat with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow, so little ones ingest more milk and less air
  • Baby Safe
  • All Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are BPA-free for your ultimate reassurance.
  • 3 Way Easy Hold
  • The compact shape of Closer to Nature bottles allows baby to feed in a natural position and to be closer to Mum or Dad. The easy hold bottle can be held in 3 ways-cradled comfortably in the hand, gripped in the same way as a traditional wide neck bottle, or held from the base--making feeding comfortable for everyone.

Information

Net Contents

3 x Baby Bottles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beautiful designs

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Absolutely love the designs, beautiful colours that have lasted many washes and the dishwasher so far without any fade. The bottles themselves are just the same as any other tommee tippee bottles, great for my daughters colic and easy for her to drink from [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Look Great, Function as you'd expect!

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

The Products look great, the colours are different and stand out and do not fade overtime. The bottle, as youd expect, does not leak. The "teets work as they are supposed to do so, however we swapped up to the next age range teets. Overall, i think the look of the product sets it apart from anything else on the market allowing for a more expressive bottle selection by parents as opposed to the standardised clear offerings. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really cool design

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I bought these bottles to replace my previous tommee tippee bottles, love the colours and quality of these. Will definitely be buying more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Always loved Tommee tippee and never had a problem with any of the bottles/ dummies These bottles are so cute looking [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these bottles

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I have only ever used TT bottles for both my children, I think they are absolutely great and last ages just need to change the teat sizes! These new ones are gorgeous colours too. Nothing but 5 stars for these as always- no complaints. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful bottles

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Another great example of a fab bottle from Tommee Tippee. The only bottles my daughter would take after 9 months of breastfeeding. The design is beautiful, they are easy to take apart and clean. I do particularly like the TT bottles with the anti colic centre as these worker so well for us when our daughter was younger, but these are a fab bottle for us to move along to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A little disappointed

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Love the the design and bright colours, however Iam a little disappointed they leak ,I thought may have just been a dodgy one but they all leaked. They would be a fab bottle of this issue was resolved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stands out in a room of baby's

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

These bottles are stunning. I took one to baby group and all the mums asked where I purchased it. Other babys were trying to grab it, it was very popular and eye catching. The shape of the bottle was perfect for baby to hold by themselves and the shape of the teat is just like the breast so doesn't confuse when combi feeding. Only problem we found was the flow of the teat. We needed to purchase faster flow as they came with ones for a newborn. Would be fantastic if they could do different size teats for different ages in the sets. Apart from that bottles have held the design (not faded or scratched in the wash) I would definitely recommend this product and so would my baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing colours but...

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Great bottles, fantastic colours, only downside is the dark colours make it a little hard to see the numbers, especially on black one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lush bottles

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I ordered these a few weeks ago and had them delivered a week after I am in love with the colours would love to see brighter colours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

