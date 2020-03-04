By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Botanical Origin Jasmine & Lavender Laundry Detergent 1.6L

Botanical Origin Jasmine & Lavender Laundry Detergent 1.6L
£ 6.00
£3.75/litre

Product Description

  • Discover more at www.botanicalorigin.co.uk
  • Natureclean Technology
  • For ingredients information: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • Natural based laundry detergent with fresh jasmine & lavender fragrance, made with 95% of botanical based ingredients. Removes the most difficult of stains even in cold water, whilst leaving your clothes fresh and clean. Certified by Ecolabel and made for sensitive skin, leaving no abrasive chemicals on your clothes which can damage your skin.
  • Botanical Origin is on a mission to help you reduce your impact on the environment by giving you a more sustainable choice, without having to compromise on performance. That's why we have created a range of natural based home cleaners, unlocking the power of nature.
  • Natural based laundry detergent with fresh jasmine & lavender fragrance
  • Botanical origin ingredients, containing no artificial colours and brighteners
  • Eliminates the most difficult of stains even in cold water
  • For up to 40 washes and made for sensitive skin
  • 100% recyclable packaging and made using 25% of recycled plastics
  • Pack size: 1.6L

Information

Ingredients

5% - 15%: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5%: Soap, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Perfumes

Preparation and Usage

  • To minimise the environmental impact, use the lowest recommended dose in a 30° wash cycle.
  • 5/7 kg +16 ml - Recommended Dose: soft water - 20 ml - 40 ml
  • 5/7 kg +16 ml - Recommended Dose: medium water - 40 ml - 64 ml
  • 5/7 kg +16 ml - Recommended Dose: Hard water - 64 ml - 80 ml
  • 8/10 kg +40 ml - Recommended Dose: soft water - 20 ml - 40 ml
  • 8/10 kg +40 ml - Recommended Dose: medium water - 40 ml - 64 ml
  • 8/10 kg +40 ml - Recommended Dose: Hard water - 64 ml - 80 ml
  • Handwash: 33ml in 10 L of water

Number of uses

40 Washes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Botanical Origin Laundry Detergent Fresh Jasmine & Wild Lavender. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER or a doctor if you feel unwell. Dispose of contents and packaging in accordance with local regulations.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0800 376 8181
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318

Net Contents

1.6l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
24 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Love the smell.

5 stars

I absolutely love the smell of this product, it’s botanical, clean and aromatherapy. The smell lasted on my laundry. It worked at removing stains and cleaned just as well as other harsher detergents. The liquid is thick and a little goes a long way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful smell

5 stars

I purchased this a month ago and so happy I did . This is brilliant on very dirty rugby kits on a 30 degree wash. I will definitely buy this again. It has such a lovely natural smell and not too strong. I washed bedding and then put it away then a week later put it on the bed and it was still so fresh ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab freshness

4 stars

This liquid comes in a fair sized bottle and smells great, it is of a thick consistency and even a little bit leaves clothes with a great freshness upon drying, my child suffers with eczema and I have to be careful what I wash his clothes in but this seems kind to skin as it boasts a natural base, fab product and will certainly purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Highly Recommend this great laundry detergent

5 stars

Tried this brand for the first time - Botanical Origin Natural Based Laundry Detergent Fresh Jasmine and wild lavendar. Comes in a great bottle design that is totally different to the many other brands on the market - looks very eye catching. On my first wash - colours, cleaned all the stains and left a great fragrance - used at 30 degrees. On my second wash which was whites also at 30 degrees it got rid of all the heavy stains and left my laudnry nice and bright. Would highly recommend this detergent and it really does leave your clothes not only nice and clean but with a nice smell that was not too overpowering and lasted till I needed to throw them back in the laundry basket. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the best washing liquid

3 stars

A very odd coloured liquid(mucky brown) that didn't clean brilliantly. My son's white school shirts still had dirty collars and cuffs. The scent is very faint so you cant smell it after washing your clothes at all. Surprised the cap didn't contain a measure for the amount of liquid to be used, would have been very useful. All in all pretty disappointing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is great

5 stars

It smells really fresh and clean. After washing all that's left is just a mild clean scent and the best of all.. It got rid of stains on my tea towels and everything just feels so soft. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really impressed

5 stars

I love everything about this, the bottle looks really cool and really stands out among the other ones, it’s a tear dropped shaped clear brown bottle. The smell is so nice! It’s a really deep lavender with a flowery scent too, and after using it my clothes smelled amazing for ages. I was slightly worried as it’s 95% botanical ingredients that my clothes wouldn’t get as clean after using it, but I need not have worried as they are all spotless. My son has sensitive skin and this is just perfect for him. It’s an excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oh the smell

5 stars

Oh my god this smells so amazing, im a sucker for lovely smelling bedding and and a little of this was enough, i live in a 2 bed flat and its on 1 floor i took out the sheets and left to dry on the rack i could smell it in 2 rooms down, my partner came home and said what did you use that smells nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Green & Clean

5 stars

A wonderful alternative to harsh laundry detergents, this does the job just as good, is perfect for sensitive skin and is endorsed by Ecolabel. I love the natural fragrance of this laundry liquid as it really lasts and left my bed sheets smelling amazing plus you only need a small dose for a normal wash. I found I need to use less than I would of my usual brand to achieve the same cleaning results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fabulous

5 stars

i tried this for the 1st time a couple of days ago,it seems to do a good job,as ive only used it once so far i can only give a review based on that,it smells gorgeous,washing was really soft,my daughter had a mark on her top,i think it was grease and its gone now,im going to put other halfs work clothes through and see how they come out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

