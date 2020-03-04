Botanical Origin Jasmine & Lavender Laundry Detergent 1.6L

Love the smell. 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 14th January 2020 I absolutely love the smell of this product, it’s botanical, clean and aromatherapy. The smell lasted on my laundry. It worked at removing stains and cleaned just as well as other harsher detergents. The liquid is thick and a little goes a long way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful smell 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 13th January 2020 I purchased this a month ago and so happy I did . This is brilliant on very dirty rugby kits on a 30 degree wash. I will definitely buy this again. It has such a lovely natural smell and not too strong. I washed bedding and then put it away then a week later put it on the bed and it was still so fresh ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab freshness 4 stars Review from Rb-UK 13th January 2020 This liquid comes in a fair sized bottle and smells great, it is of a thick consistency and even a little bit leaves clothes with a great freshness upon drying, my child suffers with eczema and I have to be careful what I wash his clothes in but this seems kind to skin as it boasts a natural base, fab product and will certainly purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Highly Recommend this great laundry detergent 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 12th January 2020 Tried this brand for the first time - Botanical Origin Natural Based Laundry Detergent Fresh Jasmine and wild lavendar. Comes in a great bottle design that is totally different to the many other brands on the market - looks very eye catching. On my first wash - colours, cleaned all the stains and left a great fragrance - used at 30 degrees. On my second wash which was whites also at 30 degrees it got rid of all the heavy stains and left my laudnry nice and bright. Would highly recommend this detergent and it really does leave your clothes not only nice and clean but with a nice smell that was not too overpowering and lasted till I needed to throw them back in the laundry basket. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the best washing liquid 3 stars Review from Rb-UK 12th January 2020 A very odd coloured liquid(mucky brown) that didn't clean brilliantly. My son's white school shirts still had dirty collars and cuffs. The scent is very faint so you cant smell it after washing your clothes at all. Surprised the cap didn't contain a measure for the amount of liquid to be used, would have been very useful. All in all pretty disappointing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is great 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 10th January 2020 It smells really fresh and clean. After washing all that's left is just a mild clean scent and the best of all.. It got rid of stains on my tea towels and everything just feels so soft. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really impressed 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 9th January 2020 I love everything about this, the bottle looks really cool and really stands out among the other ones, it’s a tear dropped shaped clear brown bottle. The smell is so nice! It’s a really deep lavender with a flowery scent too, and after using it my clothes smelled amazing for ages. I was slightly worried as it’s 95% botanical ingredients that my clothes wouldn’t get as clean after using it, but I need not have worried as they are all spotless. My son has sensitive skin and this is just perfect for him. It’s an excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oh the smell 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 9th January 2020 Oh my god this smells so amazing, im a sucker for lovely smelling bedding and and a little of this was enough, i live in a 2 bed flat and its on 1 floor i took out the sheets and left to dry on the rack i could smell it in 2 rooms down, my partner came home and said what did you use that smells nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Green & Clean 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 7th January 2020 A wonderful alternative to harsh laundry detergents, this does the job just as good, is perfect for sensitive skin and is endorsed by Ecolabel. I love the natural fragrance of this laundry liquid as it really lasts and left my bed sheets smelling amazing plus you only need a small dose for a normal wash. I found I need to use less than I would of my usual brand to achieve the same cleaning results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]