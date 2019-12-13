We're Going on an Elf Chase, Martha Mumford
- Christmas is coming! Come and join the fun as four little bunnies set off on an exciting lift-the-flap adventure.
- With ten little elves hidden under the flaps of this gorgeously festive board book, you'll have to run, run, run if you're going to catch them all! There are lots of Christmassy obstacles along the way, from clippy-cloppy reindeer and roaring polar bears to flippy-flappy penguins. Can you help the bunnies get home in time for bed? There will be a BIG SURPRISE waiting for them in the morning! Stuffed with festive frolics, this is the perfect Christmas gift.
- From the bestselling Laura Hughes, illustrator of We're Going on an Egg Hunt and Hop Little Bunnies, this jolly board book is full of wintry magic and perfect for little hands!
