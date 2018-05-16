Product Description
- ProVoke Touch Of Silver Illuminex Purp Cond 200ml
- Touch of Silver Strengthening Purple Conditioner repairs damaged hair bonds for hair that feels soft, smooth & silky.
- Our most advanced Illuminex formula is a sulphate free system*, developed with AquaPlex™ to deeply hydrate. Hair looks brighter, radiant & restored**.
- *Includes shampoo & conditioner.
- **Optimal results achieved when used with our Strengthening Purple Shampoo.
- Blonde, platinum, grey or white hair
- Repairs damaged hair bonds
- Sulphate free system
- UV filters
- Experts in colour activation
- Against animal testing
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Betaine, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Polyquaternium-10, Hydrogenated Castor Oil/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Mica, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Benzophenone-4, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Avena Strigosa Seed Extract, Lecithin, Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate, Acid Violet 43, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide)
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Results in Just 1 Wash
- Wet Hair, Smooth, 3 Min, Rinse
- Use once a week or every other wash.
Warnings
- CAUTION:
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Use as directed.
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
