Olay Cleanse Micellar Hungarian Cleansing Water 237ml

£ 7.00
£2.96/100ml

Product Description

  • Olay Hungarian Mic/Wtr Clns Essence 237ml
  • Introducing Olay Cleanse Micellar Water With Hungarian Water Essence, a dermatologically tested face wash with micellar technology. This face wash gently melts away impurities, oils & pollution, removes even waterproof eye make-up without rinsing or harsh rubbing, and leaves skin looking brighter & smoother. All of this without rinsing & oily residue. Inspired by Hungarian Water it is made with essences of Aloe Vera, cucumber & white tea.
  • Inspired by Hungarian Water with essences of Aloe Vera, cucumber & white tea
  • With micellar technology: no rinsing needed & doesn’t leave oily residue
  • Gently melts away impurities, oils & pollution
  • Removes even waterproof eye make-up without rinsing or harsh rubbing
  • Leaves skin looking brighter & smoother
  • Pack size: 237ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, PEG-100, Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, 1.2-Hexanediol

Produce of

United States

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to a cotton pad & sweep gently across face & neck. Avoid direct contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Warnings

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

237 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.

