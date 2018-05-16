Olay Masks Clay Stick Fresh Reset Pink 48G
Product Description
- Olay Masks Clay Stick Fresh Reset Pink 48g
- Our Clay Stick Masks are formulated with premium Kaolin clay that micro-exfoliates to remove skin-dulling impurities. Perfect for precise application when multi-masking, and especially convenient for masking-on the go. Works effectively without drying out skin or leaving a tight feeling.
- Our Fresh Reset mask with pink mineral complex micro-polishes away clogging surface cells, instantly resetting tired skin for the ultimate fresh look and feel
- FRESH RESET: Perfect for a targeted refresh or an all-over skin reset
- Precise Application
- Fresh Skin Renewal
- All mask, no mess!
- Pack size: 48G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Kaolin, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Stearate, Titanium Dioxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Zinc Gluconate, Magnesium Aspartate, Copper Gluconate, Gellan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Alumina, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, CI 77491
Produce of
United States
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use:
- 1. Apply mask generously to a clean, dry face
- 2. Let sit for 10 minutes
- 3.Rinse with water
Warnings
- Avoid direct contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse well with water.
Net Contents
48g ℮
Safety information
