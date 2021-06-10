We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carousel Pump It Up Watergun Backpack

5(1)Write a review
Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Clubcard Price
  • H31.5cm x W8.5cm x D33cm
  • Batteries Not Included
  • Available in Unicorn and Dinosaur design

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for ages 3+

Warnings

  • NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OLD

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Fantastic my daughter loves it

5 stars

Fantastic my daughter loves it

