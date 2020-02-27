Loctite Extreme Glue 50G
Offer
- - Clear, flexible All Purpose Glue suitable for all your bonding needs
- - High strength bond with fast initial strength
- - Reaches final strength after 24 hours
- Get the Job done with Loctite Extreme All Purpose Glue - Clear, Flexible, Ideal for large areas!
- Clear - The all-purpose glue dries clear , allowing a natural finish on a range of surfaces achieving a persistently high-quality bond, every time.
- Flexible - This all-purpose glue contains technology that allows the glue to cover a range of materials
- Ideal for Large Areas - All-Purpose glue that will fit a range of your needs, as able to spread over a large surface area
- This powerful, all-purpose adhesive is here for all your bonding needs. The strong initial hold of the glue, combined with the long-lasting performance ensures effective bonds for a range of needs. The liquid glue - based on a flexible technology - allows the adhesive to be spread over a large area and can be used on a range of materials including wood, metal, steel, stone, ceramics, glass, textiles, plastics*, polystyrene foam*. The high-quality bonding glue promises fast results with a high-initial strength and the final bonding strength complete after 24 hours.
- How to use: 1. Surfaces should be clean and free from dust, grease, dirt and loose materials. 2. Apply a thin layer of glue to one surface. 3. Press parts together and set them simply with tape or a clamp, if required. 4. Let it rest. Final bonding strength after 24 hours.
- The Product Benefits at a Glance:
- High strength
- Fast initial strength
- Reaches final strength after 24 hours
- Works on both flexible and rigid materials
- Good for big surfaces due to the liquid formula
- Liquid formula
- Colour: Colourless, transparent
- Contains N-(3-(Trimethoxysilyl)propyl)ethylenediamine. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. Not suitable for plastics, copper and brass.
- Pack size: 50G
