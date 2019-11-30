Pokemon Sword Nintendo Switch

I haven’t put this game down for the past week

5 stars

A Tesco Customer30th November 2019

the people leaving bad reviews of this game are the ones that are ‘review-bombing’ it and most haven’t even purchased it to play it. the game has it’s fair criticisms about the national dex, etc, however i’m compelled to write this. i’ve played pokémon since the original ruby and sapphire games came out, and as a kid i played on leaf-green, fire-red, silver, gold, blue—you get the point. my switch is also the special edition eevee switch, so i have let’s go as well but i never ended up finishing it (i plan to!) i love this game. myself and all my friends who have picked up their copies of sword and shield are all loving it too, and we’re all getting through the game at different paces. we all love the wild area, and i personally find it a great new aspect especially with all the content online about being chased by huge pokémon who want to punch you in the nose. its great fun. i ADORE the new character customisation settings, god bless you nintendo for these because now i have a girl character with curly pink hair and heart eyes and its the BEST. plus cute new outfits you can buy too. the graphics are nice to look at and there’s new animations too, some of the towns are gorgeous to look at when you enter them and there’s generally lots of things to do! the backgrounds are NOT missing. you can make curries for your pokémon and build your curry dex, customise your league card, do raids, hunt for rare-spawns, go shiny hunting (not a new feature but still!), plus you can trade/surprise trade + battle with other people in the wild area/do raids! of course there’s also the main storyline, but these features make it pleasant as you progress through the game. it can be a bit hand-holdy particularly at the start, but it’s not so bad once you get through a few gyms. don’t let the bad reviews put you off this game. its a lot of fun and there’s a reason why it’s selling so well!! plus nintendo are giving it updates too, which is a nice touch.