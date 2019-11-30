Pokemon Sword Nintendo Switch

I haven’t put this game down for the past week
the people leaving bad reviews of this game are the ones that are ‘review-bombing’ it and most haven’t even purchased it to play it. the game has it’s fair criticisms about the national dex, etc, however i’m compelled to write this. i’ve played pokémon since the original ruby and sapphire games came out, and as a kid i played on leaf-green, fire-red, silver, gold, blue—you get the point. my switch is also the special edition eevee switch, so i have let’s go as well but i never ended up finishing it (i plan to!) i love this game. myself and all my friends who have picked up their copies of sword and shield are all loving it too, and we’re all getting through the game at different paces. we all love the wild area, and i personally find it a great new aspect especially with all the content online about being chased by huge pokémon who want to punch you in the nose. its great fun. i ADORE the new character customisation settings, god bless you nintendo for these because now i have a girl character with curly pink hair and heart eyes and its the BEST. plus cute new outfits you can buy too. the graphics are nice to look at and there’s new animations too, some of the towns are gorgeous to look at when you enter them and there’s generally lots of things to do! the backgrounds are NOT missing. you can make curries for your pokémon and build your curry dex, customise your league card, do raids, hunt for rare-spawns, go shiny hunting (not a new feature but still!), plus you can trade/surprise trade + battle with other people in the wild area/do raids! of course there’s also the main storyline, but these features make it pleasant as you progress through the game. it can be a bit hand-holdy particularly at the start, but it’s not so bad once you get through a few gyms. don’t let the bad reviews put you off this game. its a lot of fun and there’s a reason why it’s selling so well!! plus nintendo are giving it updates too, which is a nice touch.
Would only buy if it were £5.
If you're a die hard fan of the pokemon series, don't buy the new pokemon game, not unless you can get it for like a fiver. It's essentially a half baked, underperformed, buggy and ill thought version of pokemon let's go and the original pokemon series. More than I'd say about 65% of gen 1,2, 3 and 4 species have been cut, over 165 poke moves have been cut, the graphics are bad and its struggles to perform at even 30fps (not full HD), backgrounds are wrong or missing in most battles, Npcs and pokemon 'pop' into a scene or freeze when using certain objects like ladders. It's pretty clear that they've also recycled model movements (one example a pokemon uses the move headbutt but actually uses the movement that it would do if it were performing stomp or drop kick with its feet) on top of that none of the pokemon are scaled, a wailord is essentially the same size as a charizard and a charizard is the same size as a raichu (if they even had raichu in the game, yes, they cut raichu). It's just. BAD. And none of it can be fixed by updates either. The only thing they seemed to have gotten right is the weather, which, like the UK, changes every other route or scene and doesn't seem to make much sense. Shame really.