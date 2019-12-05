By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shredded Wheat Red Berries & Vanilla 450G

Shredded Wheat Red Berries & Vanilla 450G
£ 3.00
£0.67/100g

New

Per 45g serving
  • Energy667kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7g
    8%
  • Salt0.03g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482kJ

Product Description

  • Bitesize Wholegrain Wheat Cereal Biscuits with Strawberry, Raspberry, Cranberry & Vanilla Flavour Filling
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • Get fruity with a bowl of yummy Shredded Wheat made from...
  • Toasted whole grain wheat
  • Delicious strawberry, raspberry & cranberry filling with a hint of vanilla
  • Toasted whole grain wheat
  • Life's better shredded
  • What is Whole Grain?
  • Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
  • Core (only found in whole grain)
  • Fibre rich bran layer
  • Starchy centre
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Shredded Wheat Bitesize Red Berries & Vanilla flavour is low in saturated fat.
  • Good to Know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 71.5g of Whole Grain.
  • We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • Get fruity while you can! Life's better shredded
  • High in fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • A source of protein
  • Whole grain as our main ingredient
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 450g
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • High in fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • A source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (71.5%), Humectant: Glycerol, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Raspberry Puree Concentrate (0.9%), Strawberry Puree Concentrate (0.9%), Cranberry Puree Concentrate (0.7%), Carrot Concentrate, Hibiscus Concentrate, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Firming Agent: Calcium Citrate, Natural Flavourings, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of your 5-a-day

Number of uses

10 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell us what you think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy 1482kJ667kJ8400kJ(8%)
-350kcal158kcal2000kcal
Fat 1.4g0.6g70g(1%)
of which saturates 0.3g0.1g20g(1%)
Carbohydrate 72g33g
of which sugars 16g7g90g(8%)
Fibre 8.1g3.7g
Protein 7.9g3.6g
Salt 0.07g0.03g6g(1%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tastes nice

4 stars

This is a great cereal and very tasty. Is quite sweet, so can’t have lots in the bowl otherwise it is too sickly for me. Would like to try the other flavours available. It is good balanced breakfast cereal and nutritious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely filling

5 stars

The filling is so nice, it's really moreish! I'd definitely buy these again. I have them with oat milk and they tasted delicious. I'd love to try more flavours of this cereal. A nice twist on a classic breakfast. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty but wouldn't want too much

3 stars

This product is very tasty, however it is very sweet so would only want to have it in small amounts not all the time. Not sure I would buy it again if I am honest, but might be for some taste buds more than mine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good but too sweet for me

3 stars

I guess businesses need to follow the average people's taste but as I am not one of them, my taste is more sophisticates. I like the package, the idea and also tue design but for me is too sweet and too artificial tasting. I would prefer fully natural fruits inside, not sweetened so much.But overall I have it with my natural joghurt. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty! Health and delicious :)

5 stars

These limited edition shredded wheat are very tasty. They are an unusual flavour in a good way but besides the taste what is making me feel good about eating it is also the health aspect: they are high in fibre and low in saturated fat. What is more, they are also low in calories so very good for watching my figure. Is it also weird if I say that they smell nice? Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice cereal

4 stars

What a pleasant change to the usual Shredded Wheat. The taste is slightly on the sweet side but still very nice. The combination of different berries and the subtle taste of vanilla works well. As a plus the cereal is somewhat 'healthy' being high in fibre and low in saturated fat. In fact you don't really need to eat much of this cereal in order to feel full. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice - but not for me

4 stars

I find it very hard to eat breakfast in the morning so I need something healthy and tasty to get me going. I think this is a great idea however It was a bit too sweet in the morning for my liking. I would recommend it to those who have a sweet tooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

3 stars

I brought this product a month ago and it has been great I would totally recommend to anyone and everyone it was Wonderful. If u have a sweater tooth in the morning then I would recommend this cereal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shreddies with a twist

3 stars

Tried this cereal as a sample review. Have liked Shredded Wheat in the past so happy to try them with a different flavour. Did not enjoy them as much as I thought I would. The Berry flavour is quite overpowering and after finishing a bowl, I was left with a sweet after taste. If you like a sweeter cereal then these are a good variation on an old favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not bad!!

4 stars

As cereals go this one is quite nice although a little too sweet for me. You get a good mouthful of berry flavour and it's wholesome and filling/satisfying. Lasted me about 6 days though length would depend on what size portion you have. Overall a good cereal that I enjoyed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

